Mineral County law roundup
Oct. 20
Motor Vehicle Incident, MT Highway 135 MM 1.5, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 33, Transferred call to MHP.
Theft, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Deputy responded.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 9, Transferred call to MHP.
Medical Assistance Required, Old Ranch Lane, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
Assist Citizen, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded.
Child Abuse, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.
One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Missoula.
One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Kalispell.
Vin Inspection, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy responded.
Assist Outside Agency, I-90 MM32, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 22 Off Ramp, Deputy issued warning.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 18, Deputy issued warning.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 23, Deputy issued warning.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 22, Deputy issued warning.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 22, Deputy issued warning.
Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 18, Deputy issued warning.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 18, Deputy issued warning.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputies issued warning.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 35, Deputies issued warning for speeding.
Property Damage, Hillside Lane, Deborgia, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 32, Deputy issued citations for speeding and endangerment of children.
Traffic Stop, 3rd Avenue West, Superior, Deputy issued warning for equipment.
Oct. 21
Medical Assistance Required, Thompson Creek Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
General Animal Call, I-90 MM 21, Transferred call to Fish and Game.
Medical Assistance Required, Country Lane, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 76, Transferred call to MHP.
One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Missoula.
Animal Complaint, Cabin City Loop, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Mental Health Issue, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 33, Deputy completed stop.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 16, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 16, Deputy issued warning.
Medical Standby, Arizona Avenue, Superior EMS stood standby for Superior High School football game.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 16, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 20, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 77, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 34, Deputy issued warnings.
Assist Outside Agency, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputy responded.
Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 47, Deputy responded.
Assist Motorist, I-90 WB MM 37, Deputy assisted.
Traffic Stop, Mullan Road East MM 3, Deputy issued citations for speeding and equipment.
Traffic Stop, Lobo Loop, St. Regis, Deputy completed stop.
Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 34, Deputy issued warnings.
Assist Outside Agency, I-90 MM 33, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, 2 nd Avenue East, Superior, Deputy issued citation for operating vehicle with foreign plates and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Oct. 22
Mutual Aid, Missoula County, Search and Rescue assisted.
Intoxicated Driver, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.
Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 36 On Ramp, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.
Medical Assistance Needed, Mullan Road East, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
Assist Motorist, I-90 MM 33, Dispatch provided tow company information.
Fire, Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Deborgia, West End Units responded.
Suspicious Activity, River Bend Road, Superior, Deputy responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, Elk Crossing Lane, Superior, Transferred call to MHP.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 57, Deputy responded, Transferred call to MHP.
VIN Inspection, Elk Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.
Suspicious Activity, Old Mill Loop, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Theft, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputies responded.
Fire, Southside Road, Superior, Superior Fire responded.
Fire, Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, West End Fire responded.
Assist Citizen, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Assist Citizen, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Oct. 23
Mutual Aid, Missoula County, Search and Rescue assisted.
Traffic Stop, Verley Drive, Superior, Deputy issued warning for equipment.
One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to Superior Airport to wait for Life Flight.
Trespass, South Fork Nemote Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded.
Suspicious Activity, River Street North, Superior, Deputy responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 33, Transferred call to MHP.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 68, French Town units responded, Transferred call to MHP.
Suspicious Activity, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded and took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.
Suspicious Activity, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Controlled Burn, Pine Street, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Controlled Burn, Tami Drive, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Traffic Complaint, Keystone Gulch Road, Superior, Deputy responded.
Medical Assistance Required, River Bend Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
Traffic Complaint, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded.
Mutual Aid, MT Highway 135 MM 9.5, St. Regis Units responded.
Oct. 24
Mutual Aid, Missoula County, Search and Rescue assisted.
Suspicious Activity, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 47, Transferred call to MHP.
One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Missoula.
Medical Assistance Required, Dorman Avenue, Deborgia, Superior EMS and West End Units responded.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 65, Transferred call to MHP.
Controlled Burn, Tami Drive, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Abandoned Vehicle, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Medical Assistance Required, Sevenmile Creek Road, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded.
Medical Assistance Required, River Ridge Lane, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
Suspicious Activity, Miller Lane, Superior, Deputies responded.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 37, Deputy completed stop.
Traffic Complaint, Cochran Lane, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Medical Assistance Required, Sloway Drive, St. Regis, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.
Oct. 25
Mutual Aid, Missoula County, Search and Rescue assisted.
Automated Alarm Call, Tiger Street, St. Regis, Dispatch received call to cancel call, alarm company received call from location advising that it was a false alarm.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 16, Deputy responded, unable to locate.
Controlled burn, Upper Idaho Gulch Road, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Controlled Burn, Thompson Peak Trail, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Assist Citizen, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.
Informational, 6th Avenue, Superior, Dispatch took information.
Abandoned Vehicle, West Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Deputy responded.
Mental Health Issue, Missoula County, Transferred call to Missoula 911.
Controlled Burn, I-90 North of MM 76, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Medical Assistance Required, I-90 EB MM 63, French Town Units responded.
Animal Complaint, Cabin City Loop, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Missing Person, Keystone Gulch, Dispatch received call back from reporting party missing person has been located, call can be cancelled.
Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135 MM 1, Deputy issued warning.
Oct. 26
Mutual Aid, Missoula County, Search and Rescue assisted.
Fire, Sloway Frontage Road, St. Regis, Superior EMS, St. Regis Units, and Superior Fire responded.
Informational, 6th Avenue, Superior, Dispatch took information.
Controlled Burn, Fifty Chance Lane, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Controlled Burn, Thompson Creek, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Child Custody Issue, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Dispatch advised that reporting party talk to the courts.
Fire, I-90 South of MM 16, Superior, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.
Informational, Miller Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.
Assist Outside Agency, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded.
Informational, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 57, Deputy Coroner and Superior EMS responded.
Informational, Tiger Street, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Assist Citizen, Superior, Deputy responded.
Welfare Check, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy responded.
Assist Citizen, River Street, Superior, Dispatch contacted a tow company for assistance.
