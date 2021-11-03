Mineral County law roundup

Oct. 20

 Motor Vehicle Incident, MT Highway 135 MM 1.5, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 33, Transferred call to MHP.

 Theft, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 9, Transferred call to MHP.

 Medical Assistance Required, Old Ranch Lane, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 Assist Citizen, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Child Abuse, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

 One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Missoula.

 One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Kalispell.

 Vin Inspection, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy responded.

 Assist Outside Agency, I-90 MM32, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 22 Off Ramp, Deputy issued warning.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 18, Deputy issued warning.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 23, Deputy issued warning.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 22, Deputy issued warning.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 22, Deputy issued warning.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 18, Deputy issued warning.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 18, Deputy issued warning.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputies issued warning.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 35, Deputies issued warning for speeding.

 Property Damage, Hillside Lane, Deborgia, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 32, Deputy issued citations for speeding and endangerment of children.

 Traffic Stop, 3rd Avenue West, Superior, Deputy issued warning for equipment.

Oct. 21

 Medical Assistance Required, Thompson Creek Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 General Animal Call, I-90 MM 21, Transferred call to Fish and Game.

 Medical Assistance Required, Country Lane, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 76, Transferred call to MHP.

 One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Missoula.

 Animal Complaint, Cabin City Loop, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Mental Health Issue, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 33, Deputy completed stop.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 16, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 16, Deputy issued warning.

 Medical Standby, Arizona Avenue, Superior EMS stood standby for Superior High School football game.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 16, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 20, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 77, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 34, Deputy issued warnings.

 Assist Outside Agency, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputy responded.

 Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 47, Deputy responded.

 Assist Motorist, I-90 WB MM 37, Deputy assisted.

 Traffic Stop, Mullan Road East MM 3, Deputy issued citations for speeding and equipment.

 Traffic Stop, Lobo Loop, St. Regis, Deputy completed stop.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 34, Deputy issued warnings.

 Assist Outside Agency, I-90 MM 33, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, 2 nd Avenue East, Superior, Deputy issued citation for operating vehicle with foreign plates and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Oct. 22

 Mutual Aid, Missoula County, Search and Rescue assisted.

 Intoxicated Driver, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 36 On Ramp, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

 Medical Assistance Needed, Mullan Road East, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 Assist Motorist, I-90 MM 33, Dispatch provided tow company information.

 Fire, Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Deborgia, West End Units responded.

 Suspicious Activity, River Bend Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, Elk Crossing Lane, Superior, Transferred call to MHP.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 57, Deputy responded, Transferred call to MHP.

 VIN Inspection, Elk Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Suspicious Activity, Old Mill Loop, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Theft, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputies responded.

 Fire, Southside Road, Superior, Superior Fire responded.

 Fire, Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, West End Fire responded.

 Assist Citizen, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Assist Citizen, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Oct. 23

 Mutual Aid, Missoula County, Search and Rescue assisted.

 Traffic Stop, Verley Drive, Superior, Deputy issued warning for equipment.

 One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to Superior Airport to wait for Life Flight.

 Trespass, South Fork Nemote Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Suspicious Activity, River Street North, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 33, Transferred call to MHP.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 68, French Town units responded, Transferred call to MHP.

 Suspicious Activity, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded and took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

 Suspicious Activity, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Controlled Burn, Pine Street, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Controlled Burn, Tami Drive, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Traffic Complaint, Keystone Gulch Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, River Bend Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 Traffic Complaint, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

 Mutual Aid, MT Highway 135 MM 9.5, St. Regis Units responded.

Oct. 24

 Mutual Aid, Missoula County, Search and Rescue assisted.

 Suspicious Activity, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 47, Transferred call to MHP.

 One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Missoula.

 Medical Assistance Required, Dorman Avenue, Deborgia, Superior EMS and West End Units responded.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 65, Transferred call to MHP.

 Controlled Burn, Tami Drive, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Abandoned Vehicle, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, Sevenmile Creek Road, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, River Ridge Lane, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 Suspicious Activity, Miller Lane, Superior, Deputies responded.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 37, Deputy completed stop.

 Traffic Complaint, Cochran Lane, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, Sloway Drive, St. Regis, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.

Oct. 25

 Mutual Aid, Missoula County, Search and Rescue assisted.

 Automated Alarm Call, Tiger Street, St. Regis, Dispatch received call to cancel call, alarm company received call from location advising that it was a false alarm.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 16, Deputy responded, unable to locate.

 Controlled burn, Upper Idaho Gulch Road, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Controlled Burn, Thompson Peak Trail, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Assist Citizen, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Informational, 6th Avenue, Superior, Dispatch took information.

 Abandoned Vehicle, West Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Deputy responded.

 Mental Health Issue, Missoula County, Transferred call to Missoula 911.

 Controlled Burn, I-90 North of MM 76, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Medical Assistance Required, I-90 EB MM 63, French Town Units responded.

 Animal Complaint, Cabin City Loop, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Missing Person, Keystone Gulch, Dispatch received call back from reporting party missing person has been located, call can be cancelled.

 Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135 MM 1, Deputy issued warning.

Oct. 26

 Mutual Aid, Missoula County, Search and Rescue assisted.

 Fire, Sloway Frontage Road, St. Regis, Superior EMS, St. Regis Units, and Superior Fire responded.

 Informational, 6th Avenue, Superior, Dispatch took information.

 Controlled Burn, Fifty Chance Lane, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Controlled Burn, Thompson Creek, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Child Custody Issue, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Dispatch advised that reporting party talk to the courts.

 Fire, I-90 South of MM 16, Superior, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.

 Informational, Miller Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Assist Outside Agency, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Informational, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 57, Deputy Coroner and Superior EMS responded.

 Informational, Tiger Street, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Assist Citizen, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Welfare Check, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy responded.

 Assist Citizen, River Street, Superior, Dispatch contacted a tow company for assistance.