Internet

Metaverse is coming, and it’s straight out of a sci-fi novel

By Arul Gnanasivam
dbknews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of last week, the company known to most as Facebook is going by a new name: Meta. Announced in a livestream on Oct. 28, the name change is the first public push on the concept that Meta has spent years and billions of dollars on, known as the...

dbknews.com

