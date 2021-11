After being forced to cancel last year's event due to the COVID pandemic, the City of Henderson's Dia de los Muertos event is coming back. Dia de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead" is a Mexican tradition that dates back some 3,000 years. While it falls at the same time as Halloween each year, it centers around death, and its most recognizable symbols are brightly decorated skulls. It's not a tradition designed to be spooky or scary. It's the exact opposite, actually.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO