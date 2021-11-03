Higher raw material costs weigh on Geberit profit

Marks & Spencer shares jumped as much as 20 per cent on Wednesday as the retailer defied supply chain chaos to post surging profits.M&S lifted its profits target for the second time in three months but warned it is facing "significant" cost increases as it battles with disruption to global shipping, higher energy prices and labour shortages in supply chains.The high street chain is being impacted by a lack of lorry drivers, warehouse and factory workers, with problems expected to continue into 2022.Pressure is growing on food retailers to pay more for produce as farmers’ costs rise further, erasing already...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO