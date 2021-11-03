CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher raw material costs weigh on Geberit profit

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Geberit is seeing “significant challenges on the raw materials markets”, the Swiss building supplies company said on Wednesday, as higher costs weighed on profit growth during the third quarter. The maker of piping and bathroom ceramics reported...

wifc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
