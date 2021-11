Coming off of an MVP season by their starting center Nikola Jokic, but without their second-best player for the foreseeable future, nobody really knew what to predict for the Denver Nuggets this season. Jokic has surely captivated the attention of the media and every fan in the NBA by now, but the Nuggets seem to still be under the radar when it comes to the discussion surrounding which teams have the best shot at contending for a championship this season. In the first six games of the season, Jokic has proven that he is fully capable of carrying the team, even one that has a long ways to go to reaching their potential. In the first handful of games, a lot of concerns and questions have emerged, but if there’s one thing that is abundantly clear it is that the Nuggets are in good hands with the MVP leading the way.

