Cats and humans certainly see the world in different ways, but some things definitely leave us seeing eye-to-eye. For example, kitties love a soft blanket just as much as their human minions. We can also agree with the feline kind that naps in the sunshine are the best. Cats and humans alike tend to share the belief that dinnertime is the happiest time too. And surprisingly, we’re both fascinated by optical illusions.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO