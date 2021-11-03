Drcog Board Work Session

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted to make Nov. 1 a teacher workday at its Oct. 26 meeting. In a news release, Superintendent Earnest Winston also said that he would add three half-days to the 2021-2022 school calendar, making Nov. 17, Feb. 9 and March 30 half-days for students. The intention is to give back some planning time to many teachers who are stretched thin with high absenteeism among colleagues and a substitute shortage. The changes will also allow additional time for new state-mandated professional development.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO