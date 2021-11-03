CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

DRCOG Board Work Session

jeffco.us
 3 days ago

The meeting is open to the public and...

www.jeffco.us

cheyennecity.org

Council Work Session to Discuss American Rescue Plan Projects

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a Work Session on Friday, October 29th at 12:00 p.m. The purpose of the Work Session is to receive information related to the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Public Health & Negative Economic Impact Projects. The meeting will only be available to watch...
CHEYENNE, WY
yourvalley.net

Update on homelessness at next Surprise City Council work session

A look at the regional homelessness plan plus winners of neighborhood grants will highlight the agenda at the next Surprise City Council work session and regular meeting. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
SURPRISE, AZ
kniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors Hold Work Session

The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in special session and a work session Tuesday. The board first met in special session to approve an extension of the agreement between the County and Marywood Farms regarding an upgrade of 175th St. and to review 2022 benefit renewals. The board then...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver City Council and Work Session October 26, 2021

October 27, 2021   Lee Evancho   Work Session The work session began with a roll call.  Councilmen Clendenning, Bowles, and McRae were present as well as Councilwoman Hamby and Mayor Willis. Councilman Burns was absent due to the birth of his newest child.  The first subject on the agenda was the pet tethering ordinance. Councilwoman […]
POLITICS
the-journal.com

Key takeaways from Montezuma-Cortez work session

Ongoing conversations on topics such as temporary school consolidation, shorter school weeks and curriculum – as well as new topics – were addressed at the Montezuma-Cortez School District RE-1 Board of Education work session Tuesday evening. Although no official decisions are made at work sessions, they serve as segues for...
CORTEZ, CO
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Kettleson’s committee work spurred interest in W-SR board

Leading into the bond issue for the two proposed new elementary schools in March, Jes Kettleson lent her expertise as a real estate agent to the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District’s facilities committee. Her work with that body helped prompt her to make her run for the school board. She...
WAVERLY, IA
ktoe.com

North Mankato City Council Holds Work Session Monday

The North Mankato City Council will hold a work session today. The council will review and discuss the 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan. The council will also receive updates on the strategic plan, capital improvements, financial and budget reports and planning documents implementation. The work session will begin at noon at city hall.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
rhinotimes.com

Oct. 28 Council Work Session Has Report On Oct. 19 Agenda Item

The Greensboro City Council work session Thursday, Oct. 28 has been re-re-scheduled for 2 p.m. The meeting was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. and then it was moved to 1 p.m. and the latest word from the city is that it is back to 2 p.m., but there is still time to change it back to 1 p.m. before the meeting.
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMS Board of Education Adds November 1 as Teacher Work Day

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted to make Nov. 1 a teacher workday at its Oct. 26 meeting. In a news release, Superintendent Earnest Winston also said that he would add three half-days to the 2021-2022 school calendar, making Nov. 17, Feb. 9 and March 30 half-days for students. The intention is to give back some planning time to many teachers who are stretched thin with high absenteeism among colleagues and a substitute shortage. The changes will also allow additional time for new state-mandated professional development.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily News-Record

City Updates Emergency Operations Plan, Sets ARPA Work Sessions

Harrisonburg City Council voted to update its joint emergency operations plan at its Tuesday meeting. The city has seen its share of emergencies in the past year or so, such as the global pandemic and an explosion that destroyed a shopping center and sent three people to the hospital. Paul...
HARRISONBURG, VA
progressivegrocer.com

IDDBA Works Toward Growth Plan With Board Changes

After a time of industry shifts and disruptions and looking ahead to opportunities as a trade group, the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) appointed a new board chair during its recent annual business meeting. She succeeds the most recent chair, Gaetano Auricchio, an EVP for Green Bay, Wis.-based BelGioioso...
MARKETS
Midland Daily News

Manistee council to discuss Hampton Inn, reservation system at work session

MANISTEE — The Manistee City Council will discuss the Commercial Rehabilitation Act for the proposed Hampton Inn, the city park reservation system and hear an update on the Housing Summit from Mayor Lynda Beaton, according to the agenda document. According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the Commercial Rehabilitation Act...
MANISTEE, MI
bemidjinow.com

Bemidji City Council to hear 197 update during tonight’s work session

The Bemidji City Council will hear an update from MnDOT about the planned construction on Highway 197. No formal action is expected during this work session tonight, but the council will hear the results of the latest study for the project. The initial plan presented to the council over two...
BEMIDJI, MN
beavercountyradio.com

A Number Of Interest Grabs Commissioners’ Attention At Work Session

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Though brief, the October 27 work session brought forth a few key updates for the Commissioners and citizens alike. One of the chief ones, brought forth from Beaver County controller Maria Longo, showcased a potential financial gain that could be obtained by the county. “We’re losing...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wkvi.com

Eastern Pulaski School Board to Hold Public Hearing, Special Session Tonight

The Eastern Pulaski School Board members will meet open a public hearing tonight concerning the proposed tentative agreement of the teacher collective bargaining agreement. Following that public hearing, the board will meet in special session where they will consider the consent agenda items and personnel. The Eastern Pulaski School Board...
PULASKI COUNTY, IN

