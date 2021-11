Defenseman Travis Hamonic has reported to the Vancouver Canucks organization after missing the start of the season for personal reasons and there being questions about whether or not he’d be available to the team throughout the 2021-22 NHL season. Talk of COVID concerns and personal matters surrounded the player, but it appears those issues have been worked out to the point where he feels comfortable suiting up and getting back into some NHL action.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO