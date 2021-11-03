Jake Allen stops 22 shots as Habs blank Red Wings

Jake Allen made 22 saves and Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists as the Montreal Canadiens recorded a 3-0 shutout over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist while Tyler Toffoli contributed two assists. Josh Anderson scored the Canadiens’ other goal.

Montreal improved to 3-8-0 for the season, with two of those victories coming over the Red Wings. The Canadiens scored a lopsided 6-1 win over the Red Wings on Oct. 23 in Montreal.

Allen has been in the net for all three Canadiens wins, and the goaltender has posted shutouts in two of his past three outings. Allen also made 45 saves in Montreal’s 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 28.

Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 38 of 40 shots, doing his best to keep the game within reach for his team.

The Red Wings took their second shutout loss of the season, and they are winless (0-2-1) in their last three games.

After the Canadiens collected only 18 total shots Sunday in a 4-2 road loss to the Anaheim Ducks, Montreal had 16 shots in the first period alone against Detroit, en route to a season-high 41 shots on goal.

The quick start resulted in two first-period goals, with Suzuki’s first score of the season putting Montreal ahead just 2:06 into the game.

Seven minutes later, Suzuki assisted on Montreal’s second goal, banking a pass off the boards to Anderson as the winger raced up the left side of the ice. Anderson buried a wrist shot for his third goal of the season, with all three scores coming in his past four games.

After recording only one assist in the Canadiens’ first six games, Suzuki now has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past five games.

Gallagher sealed the game with an empty-net score at 17:59 of the third period. Gallagher missed the Canadiens’ last game with an undisclosed injury, and he was a game-time decision for Tuesday’s lineup.

Montreal’s Jonathan Drouin didn’t return to the game after being hit in the head by a deflected shot in the first period.

