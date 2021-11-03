Women’s soccer loses NESCAC quarterfinal 1–0

Saint Joseph’s Makes the A10 Tournament, Penn Wins 4 – 0 Twice. The Saint Joseph’s Hawks started the season with an 0 – 7 – 2 record over the first nine games. Despite that start the Hawks fought back and qualified for the Atlantic 10 Tournament. It came down to the last week. The Hawks and the La Salle Explorers were locked in on getting the eighth and final spot. The teams met at Sweeney Field. Saint Joe’s won it 3 – 2 In overtime to move in front in the standings. Still, SJU had one more game to play and won it at the home of league leading VCU on Sunday 1 – 0. Meanwhile, the La Salle Explorers were still alive going into the final day. They needed a win over UMass and got it 2 – 1 in the second overtime. But when Saint Joe’s defeated VCU, the season would come to an end for La Salle. Saint Joe’s gets a rematch at VCU in the quarterfinal round at Richmond. Saint Joe’s finsihed two points ahead the in the standings. The University of Pennsylvania Quakers brought home two wins over the week both by a 4 – 0 score over Delaware State and Yale. Isobel Glass had three goals over the week, Sizzy Lawton scored twice. Penn remains unbeaten at Rhodes Field with a 9 – 0 home record. The Villanova Wildcats lost 3 – 0 against Butler. The Wildcats have been held scoreless in their last 3 games. Nova did not qualify for the Big East Tournament. The Temple Owls dropped both American games over the week, losing 2- 0 at #16 SMU and 5 – 0 at UCF. The loss to SMU ended and two-game winning streak for Temple. Goal Keeper Kamryn Stablein was quite busy making 20 saves, 10 in each game. The Owls finished one place out of an American Tournament position. The Drexel Dragons were defeated two times, 2 – 0 at 12 Hofstra, who got two first half goals, and 2 – 1 at Towson. Jenna Blank got the only goal for the Dragons over the week.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO