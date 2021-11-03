CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Women’s soccer loses NESCAC quarterfinal 1–0

By Arielle Weinstein
Tufts Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTufts women’s soccer was narrowly defeated by Hamilton 1–0 on Saturday in the NESCAC conference quarterfinal game. In a tough, evenly matched contest, the Jumbos were unable to get on the scoresheet. Tufts will end its season 8–7 overall, and 5–6 in conference play. Entering the game, the Hamilton...

tuftsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
middlebury.edu

Women’s Cross Country Finishes Third At NESCAC Championship

The Middlebury women's cross country team placed third among 11 teams competing at the NESCAC Championship meet. The race was hosted by Trinity and took place at Wickham Park in Manchester, Connecticut. The 16th-ranked Panthers return to action at the NCAA Regionals on November 13th in Waterford, Connecticut. Sixth-ranked Williams...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
herdzone.com

Women’s Soccer Falls to Charlotte

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's soccer team (3-10-2, 0-6-1 C-USA) dropped its final home contest of the 2021 season 2-0 to the Charlotte 49ers (7-5-2, 3-2-2 C-USA) on Friday night at Hoops Family Field. "All in all this season, it's a young team that's growing," women's soccer head...
CHARLOTTE, NC
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Plays Lamar to Scoreless Draw

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's soccer team played the Lamar Cardinals to a scoreless double overtime draw on Saturday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. The Vaqueros (5-11-2, 1-6-1 WAC) outshot the Cardinals (7-7-2, 4-2-2 WAC) 15-10, including 9-4...
SOCCER
dailyegyptian.com

Women’s Soccer lose final road game of season against UNI, 3-1

SIU’s Women’s Soccer team (0-14-1, 0-6 MVC) made their final road trip of the season this weekend to Cedar Falls Iowa to play the Panthers (6-8-2, 3-3-1 MVC) where they lost, 3-1. The Salukis were outshot on the day by a 5-14 margin, with only three of their shots being...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nescac#Tufts#Jumbos#The Hamilton Continentals
thelinfieldreview.com

Linfield women’s soccer falls to George Fox

The Linfield women’s soccer team lost in Sunday’s match 2-1 against George Fox University. This brought Linfield’s record to 2-9-1 and George Fox to 8-2-2. The Bruins’ offense controlled the tempo of the game. Linfield took only three shot attempts throughout the entirety of the game, the Bruins had a total of 17 shot attempts against Linfield. The Bruins also had 13 shots on goal, while the Cats had only two shots on goal.
SOCCER
panthernow.com

FIU Women’s Soccer Upsets ODU, Snaps 11-Game Losing Streak

The FIU Women’s Soccer team made a comeback victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs on the road for the first time since their season opener against the Stetson Hatters. With a 2-11-2 record and only one game left this season, the Panthers will not participate in the Conference USA tournament, but the win will provide morale for a team that hasn’t performed up to their pre-season standards. Old Dominion was the first ranked team in the C-USA Eastern Division.
COLLEGE SPORTS
goterriers.com

Women's Soccer Caps Regular Season At Army

Boston University (9-5-3, 5-1-2 PL) at Army (6-7-3, 3-3-2 PL) Date & Time: Wednesday, Oct. 27 | 6 p.m. Venue: Malek Stadium at Clinton Field | West Point, N.Y. The Boston University women's soccer team closes the 2021 regular season with a road trip to Army. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
gopios.com

Women’s Soccer Bested by Titans

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's soccer team fell in a crucial CCIW contest to the Titans of Illinois Wesleyan. Carroll was bested by a score of 1-3, despite a penalty kick by Amanda Rose. The Pioneers (10-4-2, 2-3-1 CCIW) responded to a poor shooting first half by taking...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Middlebury Campus

Women’s golf breaks records, places second at NESCAC Qualifier

Women’s golf placed second in the 2021 NESCAC Fall Golf Qualifier on Oct. 9–10, earning admission to the four-team NESCAC Championship next spring. Amherst College, who won the event, will host the championship. Entering the qualifier, the Panthers had played in four other events this fall, including three away trips...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Women's soccer team offers a lesson in class

U.S. Soccer set up a fan fest on the north side of Allianz Field on Tuesday, an area called the Great Lawn. A D. J. thumped old school jams. Some fans played cornhole. Others formed a long line to take pictures next to an oversized US Soccer logo. And others...
NFL
Philly College Sports

Philly Collegiate Women’s Soccer Weekly Review

Saint Joseph’s Makes the A10 Tournament, Penn Wins 4 – 0 Twice. The Saint Joseph’s Hawks started the season with an 0 – 7 – 2 record over the first nine games. Despite that start the Hawks fought back and qualified for the Atlantic 10 Tournament. It came down to the last week. The Hawks and the La Salle Explorers were locked in on getting the eighth and final spot. The teams met at Sweeney Field. Saint Joe’s won it 3 – 2 In overtime to move in front in the standings. Still, SJU had one more game to play and won it at the home of league leading VCU on Sunday 1 – 0. Meanwhile, the La Salle Explorers were still alive going into the final day. They needed a win over UMass and got it 2 – 1 in the second overtime. But when Saint Joe’s defeated VCU, the season would come to an end for La Salle. Saint Joe’s gets a rematch at VCU in the quarterfinal round at Richmond. Saint Joe’s finsihed two points ahead the in the standings. The University of Pennsylvania Quakers brought home two wins over the week both by a 4 – 0 score over Delaware State and Yale. Isobel Glass had three goals over the week, Sizzy Lawton scored twice. Penn remains unbeaten at Rhodes Field with a 9 – 0 home record. The Villanova Wildcats lost 3 – 0 against Butler. The Wildcats have been held scoreless in their last 3 games. Nova did not qualify for the Big East Tournament. The Temple Owls dropped both American games over the week, losing 2- 0 at #16 SMU and 5 – 0 at UCF. The loss to SMU ended and two-game winning streak for Temple. Goal Keeper Kamryn Stablein was quite busy making 20 saves, 10 in each game. The Owls finished one place out of an American Tournament position. The Drexel Dragons were defeated two times, 2 – 0 at 12 Hofstra, who got two first half goals, and 2 – 1 at Towson. Jenna Blank got the only goal for the Dragons over the week.
VILLANOVA, PA
utahutes.com

Women's Soccer Falls in Double-Overtime to Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's soccer team played its fourth double-overtime match of the season on Sunday at Ute Field. Utah controlled possession for most of the game but would drop a heartbreaker in the 108' minute and fall to Oregon, 1-0. Utah (6-8-3, 1-5-2 Pac-12) had 10 shots in the match against Oregon (9-2-5, 4-2-2 Pac-12). Chelsea Peterson tallied six saves for the Utes, and Courtney Talbot and Avery Brady led the team with three shots. The Utes controlled possession for 58 percent of the match.
OREGON STATE
kzoo.edu

Women's Soccer Defeated at Calvin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The visiting Kalamazoo College women's soccer team was defeated by Calvin College 1-0 at Zuidema Field Tuesday night. Calvin scored in the 12th minute to take an early lead and then made it stick. The Knights outpaced the Hornets in shots (19-12) and corner kicks (6-1) while Kalamazoo held a 9-8 edge in saves.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Hawk Eye

College women's soccer: RedTails oust Blackhawks

Lauren Wagner recorded two goals and two assists to pilot Hawkeye Community College to a 6-0 victory over Southeastern Community College in a women's soccer Region XI semifinal at Cedar Valley Soccer Stadium in Waterloo Wednesday afternoon. The match ended a five-game win streak for SCC, which finished its season...
BURLINGTON, IA
scchawks.com

Kylee Medlin, Women's Soccer

Kylee Medlin is a Freshman Defender from Canyon High School. Her headers and timely defensive plays have helped the Hawks maintain shutouts in every game so far this season. On the year, Kylee has 4 goals and 1 assist.
SOCCER
theappalachianonline.com

App State women’s soccer heals losing streak with 2-match victory

App State women’s soccer secured a 2-0 victory over Louisiana Oct. 21 at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. The Mountaineers earned their first win in conference play, putting an end to an eight-game losing streak. “It’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I’m proud of the kids for...
SOCCER
Sentinel

Kelly fuels Fire’s win over Cardinals in soccer state quarterfinal

WACONIA — Rayah Quiring’s goal off a leaping header, courtesy of Sami Lenort’s curling corner kick to the box, put the unseeded Fairmont Area Cardinals in the early driver’s seat via a 1-0 lead over the top-seeded Holy Family Catholic Fire in Wednesday’s Class A state soccer quarterfinal. Senior striker...
WACONIA, MN
gobadgers.ca

Win over Guelph snaps losing streak for Brock women's soccer squad

The Brock women's soccer team defeated the Guelph Gryphons 3-1 to snap a three-game losing streak at Alumni Field on Sunday, Oct. 24. "This win means everything to us. We've been working hard, and we deserve it. We're a family, so we lose together, and we win together," said first-year centre midfielder Grace Tawil. "This was truly a group effort."
SOCCER
viewpointsonline.org

RCC women’s volleyball loses to Saddleback College

It was a hard fought game, but the Riverside City College women’s volleyball team lost to Saddleback College in straight sets Oct. 22. Throughout most of the game, the Tigers kept it close going against the Bobcats, but the team struggled to close out sets. Coach Clara Lowden expressed the...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy