Jackets open playoffs with shutout

By JOHN CATE JCATE@SANFORDHERALD.COM
 9 days ago
Lee County no doubt had a sour taste in its collective mouths from how its last match had gone, but the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s top team got back on track in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs.

The Yellow Jackets put away a tough Southern Durham team with two goals midway through the second half on Monday night at Paul Gay Stadium, advancing to the second round with a 3-0 victory over the visiting Spartans.

Community Policy