Southern Star working on net zero emissions

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 9 days ago

Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline is working to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The company has partnered with Houston-based Cooper Machinery to evaluate the potential of hydrogen-blended fuels “powering its reciprocating compression systems.”

Tyler McClure, a communications specialist with Southern Star, explained, “In our industry, natural gas-fueled compressor engines are used to transport the natural gas on our pipeline system. This initiative involves using a blend of natural gas and hydrogen to fuel the compressor engines.

“Southern Star has 42 compressor stations on our system to transport natural gas on approximately 5,800 miles of pipeline spanning Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Wyoming, Texas, Colorado and Nebraska.”

The purpose of the new partnership is “to explore hydrogen as a component in the compressor’s fuel source in an effort to reduce our company’s carbon footprint,” McClure said.

A news release said, “Cooper Machinery is well-known in the natural gas sector as a leading manufacturer, parts and service provider for industrial engines and compressors. For decades, Southern Star has utilized several Cooper units to deliver safe, reliable and efficient natural gas transportation and storage services on its pipeline system.”

Jimmy Staton, Southern Star’s president & CEO, said, “We are excited to partner with Cooper Machinery for this innovative hydrogen-blending pilot program. Their technical expertise and support will help us maximize the potential use of hydrogen blends on our system. The success of this venture will give a baseline of future opportunities for hydrogen for all stakeholders in the energy industry.”

John Sargent, CEO of Cooper Machinery Services, said, “Cooper has been working on green environmental technology for some time and recently launched an official hydrogen initiative.”

He said his company was excited to partner with “a forward-leaning and visionary organization like Southern Star who understands the necessity of our industry to reduce its overall carbon footprint.”

Sargent said Cooper began offering clean technology on its engine compressors in the 1970s.

He said, “Our Cooper engines can run on up to 10% hydrogen with minimal modifications.”

Southern Star said the pilot program will be limited to the fueling of compressor engines on Southern Star’s system.

The news release said, “At this time, it will not include blending hydrogen into the natural gas it transports to its customers. Southern Star is the first American natural gas transmission company to explore the utilization of hydrogen as a component in its fuel in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint.”

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

County looking into outdoor adventure park

A new outdoor adventure park might be on the way for Daviess County. Twelve years ago, Browning Ferris Industries donated about 80 acres of land to Daviess County, and Fiscal Court is looking into how to put that land to use. David Smith, director of legislative services for the county,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
