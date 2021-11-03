'Wandering Elmwood'

Last week, we all were saddened by the passing of Edwina Stiles. Edwina turned 90 just last month and was the epitome of a wonderful, godly woman — loving her family, never saying a bad word about anyone, hardworking, dedicated and loyal. She was a museum board member and had volunteered at the Treasure House for about 20 years. She was the head volunteer there. (Her husband, Bobby Stiles, was also involved with the museum from the beginning — until his passing in 2015.) As the Treasure House proceeds help to pay the museum’s overhead, Edwina was dedicated to keeping the Treasure House doors open as much as possible. There were many times when we worked three days at the museum, and she worked four. Some of those days not much was sold, but she was always hopeful that the next day would be better — always a positive person. Should I live to be 90, I can only hope that I have as much drive and spunk as Edwina Stiles. She was a class act and will be hard to follow. We (the Museum Board, the volunteers and I) send much love to her family and friends. As Bro. Richard Sams said at Edwina’s graveside service, “She spent a lot of time volunteering at the Treasure House, but Edwina was the real treasure.” And indeed she was!

MCLEAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO