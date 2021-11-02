CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

The Sally Support Fund was established to assist current full-time and part-time employees of Aunt Sally’s Pralines and their eligible dependents who may be suffering financial hardship due to a medical or catastrophic event. Employees may request...

www.gnof.org

WRDW-TV

Christ Community Health gets funds, support from Bank of America

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christ Community Health will receive $50,000 in grant support after being selected as a 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion. The nonprofit will also get an opportunity at virtual leadership training training on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling. Founded in 2007,...
AUGUSTA, GA
onfocus.news

Prevail Bank Provides Funds to Taylor County Supportive Housing

MEDFORD, WI (Submitted to OnFocus) – Prevail Bank donated $3,000 to Taylor County Supportive Housing as they work to open a new shelter in the Medford community. Taylor County Supportive Housing will provide food, shelter, support and solutions to those individuals and families who have nowhere else to go. It will help address the housing needs in Medford and its surrounding communities.
MEDFORD, WI
NewsChannel 36

Intellectual Disability Support Advocates Call On Lawmakers For Funding

HARRISBURG (WENY) - Today, direct support professionals (DSP) and intellectual disability support advocates rallied on the front steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol. Advocates say direct support professionals and intellectual disability support have been understaffed and underfunded for decades. The COVID-19 Pandemic did not help. Now dealing with extreme staffing shortages,...
ADVOCACY
agewisekingcounty.org

AARP Survey Shows Support for WA Cares Fund and Key Benefits

We all hope to age as independently and as successfully as possible, but long-term care services can be expensive, and far too many of us are not financially prepared. Thankfully, Washington state’s long-term care system is recognized as a national leader for its focus on choice and home-based long-term care services, and we’re strengthening that system by launching the WA Cares Fund.
WASHINGTON STATE
pdx.edu

Funding Supports Hundreds of School of Social Work Students

PhD student Lielah Leighton sees her research endowment as more than a simple financial award. “It is also a vote of conﬁdence in my abilities, and an aﬃrmation that my doctoral work has value to the social work ﬁeld more broadly,” said Leighton of the John F. Longres Dissertation Research Endowment, “As a ﬁrst-generation Black Pinay who is a non-traditional student, this support makes all the diﬀerence.”
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

160 leaders urge Clackamas County to fund supportive housing

Community representatives implore commissioners to increase urgency in allocating resources to homeless services. A joint letter endorsed by nearly 160 elected officials, businesses and community leaders from across Clackamas County urged the Board of County Commissioners to accelerate its distribution of resources to homeless services amid a housing crisis exacerbated by a global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
NJ.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
BUSINESS
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
BUSINESS
betheladvocate.com

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits For Approximately 70 Million Americans Will Increase 5.9 percent in 2022

Report by Paula Antolini, October 13, 2021, 5:15PM EDT. Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Information for 2022. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million...
INCOME TAX
WBNS 10TV Columbus

IRS is sending checks to millions of Americans starting Friday

The October installment of the advanced child tax credit payment is set to start hitting bank accounts via direct deposit and through the mail on Friday. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families who did not opt-out will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits

For some, it’s degenerative; for others, it’s a split moment. In either case, the consequences are lasting. And in either case, you find yourself in need of financial aid because a disability makes it impossible to continue working. Individuals struggling … Continue reading → The post 2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
SOCIAL SECURITY

