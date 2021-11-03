State Champs: Owensboro Catholic claims marching band title

The Owensboro Catholic High School Marching Aces made school history on Saturday, Oct. 30 by winning state finals at the 2021 Kentucky Music Educators Association Marching Band Competition that took place at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.

There are five classes in Kentucky marching band competition that are based on band size — 1A through 5A. With its 39 members on the field, OCHS qualifies under Class 1A, and it beat out 22 bands from across the state to win the state title. Other bands that fall within that class include McLean, Metcalfe, Monroe, and Edmonson counties.

Ed Hauser, OCHS band director, said this is the first state finals win in the school’s 26-year marching band history.

There are traditionally two parts of the competition, a semifinalist performance in the day, and, for bands that qualify, a finals performance in the evening. OCHS has qualified for finals three times in the past.

Hauser said it was a surreal feeling when he heard the school’s name announced over the loudspeaker as the state winner for Class 1A.

“It was a great accomplishment and was an amazing feeling for students, staff and parents,” he said.

The day had its obstacles, with wind and rain throughout, but Hauser said students persevered.

The OCHS band show this year was titled “Bayou,” with a theme of swamp life and creatures. It had a New Orleans jazz feel to it, Hauser said, that students seemed to enjoy.

“We really wanted to design a show that was purely fun for students,” he said. “With this last year and the pandemic, and everything being so difficult and heavy, we really wanted a performance for students and audiences to enjoy. It also gave them a chance to escape reality a little bit.”

Connor Moore, 17, of Owensboro, has been playing mellophone and French horn with Owensboro Catholic Schools since he was in middle school. As a senior, winning state finals was particularly special for him.

More from this section

He said his bandmates feel more like family than peers, and their closeness really shines in the music.

“I think the music really brings everybody together,” Connor said. “All year we had a good energy, and winning like this I think brought us even closer together.”

All of the bands that participated in the finals performance lined up across the football field at the end of the night to await results. When Owensboro Catholic’s name was called, Connor said he and his bandmates began crying.

It was the best moment, he said, because they had all been working so hard. The field commanders and captains walked together to receive the trophy.

“It was really magical to look back at our band and see everyone so happy,” he said.

When students returned to the bus at the end of the awards ceremony, parents and fans greeted them with cheers and congratulations. They celebrated, but by the time they returned to the hotel, many of the students were already asleep, Hauser said.

“They had a long day and worked so hard,” he said. “We are so proud of their performance. We always are. We have a philosophy here for students to just do a great performance, and to work hard. Trophies and placings are just icings on the cake.”

The Daviess County Band of Pride completed its KMEA 2021 marching band season with an eighth-place finish. Apollo High School finished its season with a 10th place finish at the Class 4A West Regional.

Owensboro High School chose not to compete in state finals this year, and ended its season with one grand championship and two reserve championships at local competitions.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315