CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee ignores options market signal to refresh monthly top ahead of Fed

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/INR picks up bids after renewing multi-day low. Risk reversals jump the most since October 06. Two-month-old support line break favor bears amid descending RSI line. USD/INR consolidates intraday losses around a one-month low, picking up bids to 74.61...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold price volatile, drops and then rally's sharply as U.S. CPI rises 6.2% for the year

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some bullish volatility as consumer price pressure were significantly hotter than expected last month. Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department said its U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.9% in October, after a 0.4% rise in September. The data beat consensus forecasts as economists were forecasting a 0.6% rise.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Hedge against inflation

Gold has become an attractive refuge against higher prices. Market participants are pricing in a more aggressive US Federal Reserve. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance and may approach the 1,900 level. Spot gold holds on to its recent gains, trading in the green for a sixth consecutive trading day, although...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Bitcoin & Solana – American Wrap 11 November

Shiba Inu must hold key support to avoid total capitulation. Shiba Inu price found itself a victim of the selling pressure faced across all financial markets on Wednesday. Shiba Inu has found some technical support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $0.000049, but buying appears to be drying up. As a result, Shiba Inu is very much at risk of a capitulation move towards $0.0000100.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD snaps six-day uptrend around $1,850 on firmer USD

Gold is testing critical resistance territories and a correction could be in store. Fundamentally, gold is enjoying the bullish landscape which could attract more buyers. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates the biggest weekly gains since May while easing to $1,859, down 0.18% intraday during early Friday. The yellow metal rallied in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Rupee#Usd#Us Federal Reserve#Us Dollar#Inr#Fed#Usd Inr#European#The Us Federal Reserve#Ema
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to accelerate its fall towards the 1.1290 mark – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD saw a dramatic fall on Wednesday, breaking below the key support zone at 1.1495/93 – the March 2020 high and 50% retracement of the 2020/2021 bull trend. This should trigger a resumption of the core downtrend, with next short-term support at 1.1370, with scope for 1.1290 over the medium-term, in the view of economists at Credit Suisse.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Drops below 0.7300

The decline of the AUD/USD extended and reached below the 0.7300 level on Thursday morning. From a technical perspective, the decline of the rate gained new energy, as the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average provided resistance at 0.7394 on Wednesday. In the meantime, a broader review of the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Failure at 153.00 opens the door for sellers eyeing the 200-DMA

GBP/JPY declines for three days in a row, accumulating losses of almost 1%. GBP/JPY is trading sideways but slightly tilted to the downside, as sellers eye the 200-DMA. GBP/JPY extends its losing streak to three consecutive days, down some 0.01%, trading at 152.44 during the day at the time of writing. On Tuesday, the pair failed to break strong resistance around 153.60, collapsing on Wednesday, in a hotter-than-expected US inflation reading, dipping down to the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 152.57.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD inches back closer to five-month tops, around $1,865

Gold gained traction for the sixth successive day and inched back closer to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations, sustained USD buying held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory. Gold attracted fresh buying on Thursday and climbed...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bears stay in charge to test 1.1450 fresh cycle lows

EUR/USD bears are taking on the bull's commitments at 1.1450. US dollar moves in on a fresh weekly high as central bank divergence underpins the mighty dollar. EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot in a sleepy mid-day North American session with the bond market closed for Veterans Day. The euro is still suffering from the surge in the US dollar following the prior day's US inflation data beat. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is down some 0.20% after falling from a high of 1.1487 to a low of 1.1453.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD probing 0.7300 to the downside after labour market data endorses dovish RBA view

AUD/USD has gone sideways around 0.7300 in recent trade amid subdued conditions. Weak labour market data does not seem to be weighing on the Aussie too badly. AUD/USD trading conditions have been calm since the start of the European session, with the pair swinging either side of the 0.7300 level over the last few hours. The pair is currently trading with on the day losses of about 0.5%, having slipped from above 0.7320 during Asia Pacific trading hours in a continuation of the downside it has been experiencing since Wednesday. To recap, the pair was sent tumbling from the upper-0.7300s in wake of a much hotter than expected US Consumer Price Inflation report that has pumped expectations for the Fed to start hiking interest rates sooner in 2022, and probably also to accelerate the pace of its QE taper at the start of next year.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF climbs to over two-week tops, further beyond 0.9200 mark

USD/CHF gained strong follow-through traction for the second successive day. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the greenback and remained supportive. The stage now seems set for a move towards reclaiming the 0.9300 round figure. The USD/CHF pair built on its steady intraday ascent and climbed back above the 0.9200 mark, or...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

XAU/EUR continues upwards momentum, now above $1,620 as inflation fears support gold

XAU/EUR has continued its run higher and is now above $1,620 amid continued inflation fears. Bullish technicians will now target a move towards Q4 2020 highs at $1,650. Since breaking above key resistance at $1,590 (the prior 2021 high) and then the psychologically important $1,600 level on Wednesday in wake of a much hotter than expected US inflation report, XAU/EUR has continued to advance. Euro-denominated spot gold prices now trade to the north of $1,620, with further gains of about 0.7% on the day (after rallying nearly 2.00% on Wednesday). Now that XAU/EUR has cleared prior year-to-date highs and the $1,600 level, bullish technicians will set their sights on the next key area of resistance, which comes in the form of the Q4 (November) 2020 highs at just above $1,650.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar extends recent gains in thin trading conditions

The greenback extended its recent gains to a near 16-months peak on expectation that the Fed would tighten monetary policy faster than expected and ended the day slightly higher in thin trading conditions on Thursday as U.S. markets remained partially closed for Veterans Day holiday. Versus the Japanese yen, although...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks to Treasury yields for fresh impulse at 16-month top

US Dollar Index (DXY) bulls defended the 95.00 threshold while staying around the highest level since July 2020, recently easing to 95.12 amid Friday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge jumped for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the US inflation-led boost continued pleasing the bulls even as an off in the bond markets probed the upside momentum. Headlines concerning China and Evergrande can also be considered as the reasons for the DXY run-up.
MARKETS
AFP

World stocks mostly up after US inflation scare

Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as traders appeared to shake off concerns about soaring inflation in the United States. Thursday's gains on the stock markets "would suggest investors are not too convinced the Fed will change course at its next policy meeting in December, even though inflation signals have really tested the central bank's 'transitory' term," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy