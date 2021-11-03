USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee ignores options market signal to refresh monthly top ahead of Fed

XAU/EUR has continued its run higher and is now above $1,620 amid continued inflation fears. Bullish technicians will now target a move towards Q4 2020 highs at $1,650. Since breaking above key resistance at $1,590 (the prior 2021 high) and then the psychologically important $1,600 level on Wednesday in wake of a much hotter than expected US inflation report, XAU/EUR has continued to advance. Euro-denominated spot gold prices now trade to the north of $1,620, with further gains of about 0.7% on the day (after rallying nearly 2.00% on Wednesday). Now that XAU/EUR has cleared prior year-to-date highs and the $1,600 level, bullish technicians will set their sights on the next key area of resistance, which comes in the form of the Q4 (November) 2020 highs at just above $1,650.
Comments / 0