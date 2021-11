A green University of Maine women’s basketball team opens its season at the University of Nebraska at 1 p.m. Tuesday after narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament last season. The Black Bears return two starters from last year’s team, but the rest of the roster has little experience. UMaine won the America East regular season championship behind a 17-3 record but was upset by Stony Brook in the tournament title game at the Memorial Gym in Orono.

