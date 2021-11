Lyniv succeeds Italian conductor Michele Mariotti in the role, who will be the next music director of the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma beginning the 2022-23 season. In her new position, Lyniv will conduct at least two operas and two concerts for each season. In March 2021, she made her Italian debut with the Teatro Comunale di Bologna orchestra (TCBO) at the Sala Bibiena and returned in May for a live concert at Manzoni Auditorium.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO