Video Games

Netflix Games Launches; Video Games Now Available to Subscribers

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 4 days ago

Netflix Games officially launches. From today, all subscribers can play several titles at no extra charge thanks to VoD's platform new service. Netflix is getting bolder and bolder in the video game industry. Starting today, subscribers to the world's most popular VoD platform can play five mobile productions on Android smartphones...

www.gamepressure.com

ClutchPoints

Netflix Games Release Date: Netflix Games launches on Android today

Netflix Games will launch on the existing Netflix smartphone app on Android devices today, November 3, 2021. We’ve reported on Netflix’s interest in entering the gaming industry for months now, and now the Netflix Games is finally here. The Netflix Games service will be available for free for existing Netflix subscribers, and it can be accessed through a menu in the Netflix smartphone app.
VIDEO GAMES
themainstreetmouse.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Original Video Game Soundtrack Now Available!

MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SOUNDTRACK WITH MUSIC BY COMPOSER RICHARD JACQUES AND SPACE RIDER BY STAR-LORD BAND AVAILABLE NOW!. The latest from Marvel, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix (the creators of 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy puts you in control of the universe’s least likely heroes. As fans have come to expect, the world of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot is full of incredible music and this game is no different – two soundtrack releases feature original music written for the game. Additionally, the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy playlist features 30 iconic licensed tracks from legendary artists such as Mötley Crüe, Bonnie Tyler, Billy Idol, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, BLONDIE, and many more. All songs on the playlist will also be featured in the game itself.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Moonglow Bay now available with Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass library gets another addition today with relaxing "slice-of-life fishing RPG" Moonglow Bay, which is available now for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC. In Moonglow Bay, you're a rookie angler working on perfecting your skills and building relationships with the inhabitants of the...
VIDEO GAMES
#Mobile Games#Video Game#Android Smartphones#Netflix Games Launches#Vod#Google Play#American#Ios#Iphone
gamingbolt.com

Project Wingman Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

Humble Games’ Project Wingman has now been added to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass library. Among the slew of additions the subscription service received today, Project Wingman came as a surprise since no prior announcement of the addition was made on the matter. Project Wingman was previously a PC exclusive (available...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
NFL
ComicBook

Netflix Games Now Rolling Out Globally

Update: A Netflix representative has clarified the timing of the rollout plans for the games. Netflix games will be available for members with Android devices via the Google App Store starting on November 2nd at 10 a.m. PT. On November 3rd, Netflix's games will be available through the Netflix app at 10 a.m. PT.
VIDEO GAMES
techxplore.com

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

Netflix on Tuesday released a set of mobile games playable for free by subscribers of the global streaming service as it strives to be the go-to venue for entertainment. Two of the games are based on the hit Netflix horror series "Stranger Things" and the remaining three are basic card or skill games, according to the Silicon Valley based company.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Best Video Game Releases of November 2021 - Big Returns!

In November, there will be no shortage of new games, but the month is dominated primarily by the continuation of already old series. So get ready for the well-known productions, thanks to which you will not buy a cat in a bag!. Where are the Novembers of our yesteryear? Seriously,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Minecraft Now Available on Game Pass

Minecraft is now available in Xbox Game Passon PC. Subscribers can download the game in two versions - Java Edition and Bedrock Edition - which make up the Minecraft PC Bundle. The subscription itself can now be purchased for $1 for three months. Minecraft was officially made available as part...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Insurmountable - Wayward - Full game - Download

This is the last free version of Wayward, a game by VaughnRoyko. Later it was developer as commercial project that can be bought on. Steam. Wayward is a challenging turn-based, top-down, wilderness survival roguelike. Explore, build, and most importantly survive in these unforgiving lands. Last update: Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition - TWEditorEnhanced (Savegame Editor) v.3.0.1 - Game mod - Download

TWEditorEnhanced is a tool for The Witcher: Enhanced Edition created by boazy. TWEditor allows you to modify save games created by The Witcher. You can modify the attributes and abilities of the player character (Geralt). You can also unpack all of the files in the save, manually modify one or more of the files, and then repack the save. Note that you can not add files to the save or delete files from the save.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Age of Empires 4 is the Best RTS Debut in Steam's History

Age of Empires 4 recorded a great launch on Steam. The game was last week's biggest bestseller and scored the best debut in the history of the RTS genre on the service. As every Monday, the list of Steam's biggest (by revenue) bestsellers of the previous week was released. The biggest highlight is the s[ectacular debut of Age of Empires IV. Different editions of this RTS took up to three places in the top ten, including the most important top spot.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

PC Building Simulator - PCBS RAM Creator v.3.1.3 - Game mod - Download

PCBS RAM Creator is a mod for PC Building Simulator, created by anonymus637 from The Ultimate Modders. Be sure to also check out the autors’ site called part creator. If you will endup enjoying the mod please consider supporting it through https://ko-fi.com/anonymus637. Description:. With this Mod you can create your...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

The Complete List of PS4 and PS5 Games Available Now

The Complete List of PS4 and PS5 Games Available Now. Although it has been around for a while, it is difficult to say that PlayStation Now is essential to the PS4 user experience. You aren’t really missing much if your subscription doesn’t go through. Because it streams all its games, it can drain a lot from your internet connection. Those without fast broadband don’t need to apply. Even so, the games are affected by constant stuttering and a compressed resolution.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 - Min-maxed Save - Game mod - Download

In this archive you will find save game for Cyberpunk 2077 created by Alice101. A save in which the author prepared the strongest build he could. The character has 7,400 points of armor and deals 2x17,000 damage on average. Here are the individual attribute levels:. Crafting / Technical Ability –...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Nintendo Not For Kids; Report Confirms

Nintendo published a report summarizing the second quarter of the fiscal year. In addition to revenue, a lot of interesting information was also revealed, including upcoming game releases. Nintendo's latest report is not only a financial summary, according to which the Japanese company has sold a total of nearly 93...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New World Lost 500,000 Players in a Month

New World no longer records such great results. The game has lost as many as half a million players since its release. The dust after the release of New World has settled and the enthusiasm connected with the game is dying down. It turns out that Amazon Games' MMO is losing players very quickly. We know about this process thanks to Steam Charts, which provides information on the number of active users of individual titles available on Valve's platform.
VIDEO GAMES

