Sony in their push to make their games more accessible to everyone has slowly but surely over the past couple of years allowing their premium A1 titles to be ported over to PC. This is a position that Sony was once vehemently against. Understanding that more and more people are building and playing on PC and what I believe is a threat from Microsoft and Xbox with their Game Pass, Sony realizes that it has to expand in some way if they want to remain in a competitive space now that the gaming landscape is and has drastically changed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO