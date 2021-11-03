CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mostly lower despite Dow's push over 36,000

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
 3 days ago

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns over disrupted supply chains and shipping, despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s first close...

WDBO

Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

TOKYO — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei. Jitters over troubles in the property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a Chinese...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow lags as S&P 500, Nasdaq score another record close

Stocks ended mostly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a five-day winning streak as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite booked another round of records a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plans to begin tapering bond purchases and investors turned their attention to jobs data. The Dow shed around 33 points, or 0.1%, to close near 36,124, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 20 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,680, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 129 points, or 0.8%, to finish near 15,940.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bloom Energy shares sink in after-hours trade after wider-than-expected loss and revenue miss

Bloom Energy Corp. shares slid 2.2% in after-hours trade Thursday, after the company posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss and revenue that lagged estimates. The company said it had a net loss of $52.4 million, or 30 cents a share, for the quarter, wider than the loss of $11.9 million, or 9 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted per-share loss was 20 cents, wider than the 9 cents loss-per-share FactSet consensus. Revenue edged up to $207.2 million from $200.3 million, below the FactSet consensus of $239.0 million. Shares have gained about 5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24.6%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Shares
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Futures Pointed Lower Ahead of Fed Decision

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are eyeing a modest drop this morning, despite the blue-chip index yesterday notching a record close amid soaring investor optimism. The same is true for S&P 500 (SPX) futures, while futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 (NDX) are pointed slightly higher. Investors are taking a more cautious stance ahead of today's conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expected to outline the tapering of its bond-buying program.
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

Asian stocks mostly lower after Chinese premier's warning on economy

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Concern about China's economy, and in particular a warning by Premier Li Keqiang that the economy faces downward pressure, kept the lid on stocks across Asia on Wednesday. The Australian market however went against the trend with the All Ordinaries rising 66.40 points or 0.87 percent...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
CBS News

Dow stock index closes above 36,000 points for first time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday closed above 36,000 points for the first time, a milestone for the blue-chip index and a capstone on one of the best-known — and most ridiculed — stock predictions in market history. In their 1999 book "Dow 36,000," former Washington Post financial columnist...
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street. Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 0.71% to $163.43 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.49 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow reclaims 36,000 level, Avis soars

U.S. stocks rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday as an off-year Election Day dawned with several important races to be decided around the country and as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 90 points or 0.26% after reclaiming the 36,000...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq rallies toward longest win streak in 2 years despite negative market breadth

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are rallying toward sixth-straight record closes, but market breadth data is showing that the broader market is actually declining. The Nasdaq is also headed for a ninth-straight gain, which would be the longest win streak since the 11-day stretch ended Dec. 26, 2019. Meanwhile, the number of declining stocks are outnumbering advancers 1,743 to 1,399 on the NYSE and 2,424 to 1,802 on the Nasdaq. Volume in declining stocks represented 63.8% of total volume on the NYSE and 47.6% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 111 points, or 0.3%, with 16 of 30 components losing ground.
STOCKS
CNN

He predicted Dow 36,000 in 1999. Now, it's finally here

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Journalist James Glassman and economist Kevin Hassett wrote...
STOCKS

