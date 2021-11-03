What A Drag

Disney posted muted earnings last quarter (ended Sept. 30), as sluggish growth at Disney+ led the company to miss Wall Street earnings expectations. The entertainment giant posted revenue of $18.53 billion, and earnings per share of $0.37. Wall Street consensus was for an EPS of $0.51 and earnings of $18.79 billion.
Still, Disney’s overall business remains up significantly from the same quarter a year ago, when the pandemic was impacting nearly every sector of the company, from closed theme parks to light TV slates to advertisers still sitting on the sidelines.
On the company’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek hyped up...
