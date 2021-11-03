NY-StSen-30-Sum

Time to pop some bubbles. Sorry progressives, there are some pins coming your way. Recently I wrote a column with the headline “Just tell them no, Joe,” in which I suggested that progressive Democrats were pushing President Joe Biden too far to the left with his domestic agenda and that Americans elected Biden to restore a sense of normalcy to the presidency, not to launch a spending spree. I received quite a bit of email from those on the progressive left. Most suggested that I was the one out of touch with reality. One email stood out to me. The reader wrote that conservatives and moderates miss the point, and Americans want the changes progressive politicians are moving forward with.

