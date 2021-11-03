CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Letters To The Editor – November 2021

By Reader Contributed
gon.com
 9 days ago

Make Trapping Mandatory Dear GON, This is for everyone...

gon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
lcctorch.com

Letter To The Editor November 1

Over the past two years the people of Oregon have struggled and faced many adversities. From adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic to losing their financial income. We were faced with many trials that impacted our community as a whole. The one significant issue which continued on a steady decline was...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trapping#Gon
thevailvoice.com

Letter to the Editor for November 2021

I would like to comment on the Rabbi’s Corner article that was published in your latest issue of the Vail Voice. I was shocked to see that every instance of God’s name had the letter “o” replaced with a hyphen. Has it really gotten to this point, that God’s name cannot be written?
VAIL, AZ
bigbendsentinel.com

November 4 Letters to the Editor

Hooyii (hello). I’m writing to express thanks to everybody who helped, morally, materially or otherwise, in the effort to return the Lipan Apache Cemetery in Presidio to the Lipan Apaches. This week’s historical signing of the deeds to the Tribe by Presidio city and county officials was a dear wish...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy