The Edmonds School Board at its Oct. 26 business meeting was updated on the progress of several capital projects and discussed the district’s upcoming legislative agenda. Director of Capital Projects Ed Peters informed the board that the project to replace Spruce Elementary is currently in its second phase and “the short version is that this project is going really well on time, on budget — we were very busy this summer taking down the old building and doing the earthwork, foundations and utility work for the new academic wing.”

EDMONDS, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO