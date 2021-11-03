CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller scores in overtime, Canucks rally to beat Rangers 3-2

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 2:22 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the New...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nylander scores in OT, Leafs rally to beat Lightning 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored on a power play at 3:43 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. John Tavares tied it for Toronto with 41.1 seconds left in regulation and goalie Jack Campbell off for an extra attacker.
NHL
FanSided

Canucks: 3 takeaways from thrilling 3-2 OT win over Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks are finally back in the win column. The team was riding a three-game losing streak heading into Rogers Arena on Tuesday night, and were desperate to find a way to climb out of the Pacific Division basement. Vancouver hadn’t necessarily been playing badly at home this season,...
NHL
WGRZ TV

Seider scores in overtime as Red Wings beat Sabres 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Moritz Seider scored 3 minutes, 45 seconds into overtime, Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Saturday night. Rookie Lucas Raymond had three assists, and Pius Suter added a goal and an assist...
NHL
cbslocal.com

Troy Terry Scores In OT, Ducks Beat Canucks 3-2 For 5th Straight Win

VANCOUVER (AP) — Troy Terry scored 3:52 into overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. Cam Fowler and Isac Lundeström scored in regulation for the Ducks, who extended their win streak to five games. J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson had third-period...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Brandon Hagel will miss about 2 weeks with a shoulder injury, but the Chicago Blackhawks are getting some of their forwards back

Brandon Hagel will miss about two weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during the Chicago Blackhawks’ overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. The health of the Hawks forward group has been in flux lately, and Hagel’s absence deprives the team of a top-six forward. He scored four goals in his last six games before sitting out a shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on ...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Tiger’s eye blue? Dragon’s blood sage? Chicago Blackhawks forward Adam Gaudette saw the path to regaining confidence as ‘crystal’ clear.

Adam Gaudette has a different way of dealing with the stresses of NHL life. Crystals. Sage cleanses. Other symbols that carry meaning and healing. For example, the Chicago Blackhawks forward talked reverently about a necklace that embodies the Norse gods Thor and Odin. “(Thor’s) hammer is a symbol of power and generosity,” Gaudette said Wednesday. “Everybody sees Thor in the movies, but I ...
NHL
KTVZ

Ottawa Senators add 3 players to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators placed three more players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Thursday, bringing the team total to nine and an assistant coach. The Senators put forward Alex Formenton and goaltender Matt Murray on the COVID-19 list and later added defenseman Nikita Zaitsev. The Senators recalled forward Andrew Agozzino and defensemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson from Belleville of the AHL to fill the gaps in the roster for their game Thursday night against Los Angeles. The Senators canceled practice Wednesday for precautionary reasons after defenseman Josh Brown was placed in the COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defensemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden also are on the list, along with associate coach Jack Capuano.
NHL

