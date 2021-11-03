Miller scores in overtime, Canucks rally to beat Rangers 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators placed three more players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Thursday, bringing the team total to nine and an assistant coach. The Senators put forward Alex Formenton and goaltender Matt Murray on the COVID-19 list and later added defenseman Nikita Zaitsev. The Senators recalled forward Andrew Agozzino and defensemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson from Belleville of the AHL to fill the gaps in the roster for their game Thursday night against Los Angeles. The Senators canceled practice Wednesday for precautionary reasons after defenseman Josh Brown was placed in the COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defensemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden also are on the list, along with associate coach Jack Capuano.

