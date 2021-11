Kyle and JD review how the young San Jose Sharks keep overcoming all obstacles after their 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. We discuss why Ryan Merkley needs an extended audition, if Tomas Hertl is the best player on the San Jose Sharks (10:00), and how the lines should look when everyone is healthy (14:00). We finish by analyzing William Eklund’s night (20:00) and James Reimer’s stance (23:00).

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO