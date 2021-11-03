CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Use of carbon credits for fossil fuel shipments surges

By Camilla Hodgson
Financial Times
 9 days ago

TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
TRAFFIC
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry. Here are 5 of them

For the Glasgow climate summit to be judged a success, a key outcome had to be that parties agree the majority of the world’s fossil fuel reserves need to be left in the ground. As recent research suggests, 89% of coal and 59% of gas reserves need to stay in the ground if there’s to be even a 50% chance of global temperature rise staying under the crucial limit of 1.5℃ this century. The summit, COP26, has not lived up to that ambition because there are too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry to exploit. Some promising proposals have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Countries urged to curb fossil fuels on COP26 final day

A draft statement of the COP26 summit Friday called on nations to ease their reliance on fossil fuels as talks entered their final hours without any sign of delivering the emissions cuts needed to limit global warming to 1.5C. After two weeks of round-the-clock negotiations, delegates produced a round-up of their progress, which urged governments to accelerate "the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels". Friday's draft text language on fossil fuels was more nuanced than a previous iteration, focusing on "unabated coal" and "inefficient subsidies" rather than a more general phase out of the fuels. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

COP26 Draft Targets Fossil Fuels for First Time

World leaders are nearing the end of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland this week and have released the first draft of an agreement from the two weeks of meetings. Contained within it is a call to action for developed countries to at least double the financial amounts allocated towards developing countries for climate change purposes, and the targeting of coal and fossil fuel use.
ENVIRONMENT
PBS NewsHour

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

One of the biggest obstacles to America’s energy transition is its woeful power grid, says Iberdrola CEO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S.'s efforts to decarbonize its economy risks being hamstrung not just by a lack of renewable energy, but a disconnected grid and a power distribution network that lags far behind Europe, says Ignacio Galán, the CEO of renewable energy giant Iberdrola.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

At COP26, fossil fuel companies are hiding in plain sight

It's been called "the best last chance" we have to save the planet, but not everyone attending the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, may be here to help the world wean itself off its fossil fuel dependency. As world leaders, nongovernmental organizations, negotiators and climate activists discuss how to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius, representatives of fossil fuel companies make up a large contingent at the conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
irei.com

ABP to divest in fossil-fuel producers

Dutch pension fund ABP has announced plans to cut ties with producers of fossil fuels, such as oil, gas and coal, as part of a goal to minimize global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius. The decision follows the publication of reports by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the UN...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Why Are Fossil Fuel Subsidies So Hard To Eliminate?

There is congratulatory back-patting among some circles as 20 countries, including some big ones, agreed to phase out funding for fossil fuel projects outside of their borders during COP26 in Glasgow. It is good news, but we’ve been here before. In 2009, both the G20 and the G7 agreed to stop subsidizing fossil fuels, including foreign economic development. Every country failed. The US failed completely, with no progress at all per the NRDC. Canada and China did better, but 12 years later, still both subsidize the majority of the fossil fuels that they subsidized in 2009.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

ICIS Power Analytics: Long-term fossil fuel price decline: The impact of increased global ambition on European power and carbon markets

This story has originally been published for ICIS Long-Term Power Analytics subscribers on 9 November and was written by Matthew Jones, Senior Analyst and Florian Rothenburg, Analyst, EU Power & Carbon Markets. Our ICIS Long-Term Power Analytics customers have access to extensive modelling of different options and proposals. Our long-term...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial Times

Physical carbon credit ETF wins praise despite some misgivings

The launch last week of a carbon credit exchange traded fund has been broadly welcomed for its innovative approach, but some industry observers caution that if the concept proves too successful there could be “unintended consequences”. Unlike competing ETFs, which offer exposure to futures prices of carbon credits, the SparkChange...
MARKETS
Reuters

Hannover Re in talks with clients on fossil fuel underwriting

LONDON (Reuters) - Reinsurer Hannover Re is discussing with clients ways to tackle coal and oil sands underwriting in treaty reinsurance contracts, a board member said on Friday. Climate activists have been shining a spotlight on the financial industry’s support for industries such as coal that accelerate climate change. Hannover...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

U.S. agrees to end fossil fuel financing abroad

This story was updated at 10:40 a.m. EDT. The United States committed today with other countries to stop financing fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of next year, in a seismic shift that could stem the construction of natural gas and oil facilities in lower-income nations. The pledge, announced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

