Use of carbon credits for fossil fuel shipments surges

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower.
And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel.
An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
Comments / 0