What would have made a difference? That’s what I’m left here wondering. I’ll never forget your daughter emailing me saying you were intubated, your kidneys were failing, blood clots filled your lungs and one leg, while she was thousands of miles away. Your ICU doctor had given you a 3% chance of living. Then, trying to compose an email to our extended family explaining exactly how sick you were, what the doctors were really saying, and encouraging anyone who had anything to say to you to get on a plane to Savannah. No waiting.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO