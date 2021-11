If you’re reading this and you’ve managed to get your hands on a PS5, we’re genuinely impressed. But your quest isn’t over yet, the next heroic feat you’ll need to perform is to outfit your console with the best PS5 accessories. And while the console still might be in its infancy, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some essentials you need to grab for your new console. That’s why we’ve put together a starter pack of the essential gear you need to make the most of your PS5 experience. Whether you need extra controllers, a headset or more storage, we got you covered....

