The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Schering-Plough Scientist Cites Theranos Founder’s ‘Cagey’ Behavior

Elizabeth Holmes is facing a 20-year prison sentence in the U.S. for allegedly defrauding $700 million from investors. The case of Theranos, et al. showed the ugly side of Silicon Valley. Fake-it-till-you-make-it, which is the unofficially official Silicon Valley's "culture" and MO, will have to change for good. There's nothing glamorous or worth admiring about founders who only dress to impress. Those who shine during presentations, but blush when the time comes to show inventions. You know, just because you choose the black turtleneck as your fashion statement, it doesn't make you Steve Jobs.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO