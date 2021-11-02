CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Raiders return to state behindgoal in 66th minute of sectional final

trempcountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Arcadia boys soccer coach Luis Cruz prepared his team on the field Saturday ahead of a WIAA Division Four sectional final game with a trip to state on the line, he talked more about inspiration and love for the game than he did Xs and Os. And as...

trempcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
cortlandvoice.com

Cincinnatus Lions Fall to Belleville-Henderson in the Sectional Finals

The #1 seeded Cincinnatus Lions lost a close 3-4 game against the #2 seeded Belleville-Henderson Panthers in the Section III Class D Sectional Finals on Tuesday. Both teams came into the game with undefeated records of 16-0. The Lions started things off with a 2-1 lead to end the first...
Niagara Gazette

Lew-Port races past East Aurora, returns to sectional finals

WILLIAMSVILLE — Most teams might have a specific plan to stop the top scorer in Section VI. Lewiston-Porter just used speed. The third-seeded Lancers had a distinct advantage in team speed and it eventually overwhelmed No. 2 East Aurora in a 3-1 win in the Class B1 sectional semifinals on Tuesday at Williamsville North High School.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
kiwaradio.com

Comets Return To State With Win In The Regional Finals

The Boyden Hull Comets will make a return trip to the State Volleyball Tournament following a 3-0 straight set win in the 2A Class Region 1 final played at the Sioux City East Gym Wednesday night. The 4th ranked Comets downed #13 Ridge View on set scores of 25-17, 25-23...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Austin Daily Herald

Raiders swallow up Packers in Section 1AAAAA

NORTHFIELD — The Austin football team dug itself into a big hole early as it was knocked out of the Section 1AAAAA Tournament after a 48-14 loss to No. 3 seeded Northfield in the quarterfinals at Memorial Field Tuesday. The Raiders (4-5 overall) beat Austin 21-20 in the season opener,...
AUSTIN, MN
doorcountydailynews.com

Clippers need another OT to advance to Sectional Finals

The Sturgeon Bay Clippers soccer team moved on to the Sectional Finals with penalty kicks in front of a packed Clark Field. After scoring in the first half with a Luders PK (15th minute) the Clippers were held scoreless for the rest of the game. The Kiel Raiders brought the game level in the second half with Sitzman scoring on a cross in the 42nd minute. The Clippers and Raiders traded goals in the final minutes of the first overtime period (Alas with 1:40 left and Vander Meer :37 remaining) to bring the score to 2-2 and that's where the game ended. In the shootout the Clippers were perfect with their first 4 shooters, Hubbard, Luders, Hooker and Fernandez all finding the back of the net giving Sturgeon Bay the Victory in PK's 2-2 (4-1). The next game will be Saturday against the number two seed Sheboygan Christain/Sheboygan Lutheran at Kiel at 4pm. The game will be on 96.7 WBDK with coverage starting at 3:30.
STURGEON BAY, WI
hometownsource.com

Knights fall short in section final

STMA’s section tournament run in 2021 saw three dramatic games from the Knights. After a close win over Buffalo, the Knights got another close one over Rogers at home before losing to Moorhead on the road in the section final. The Knights played the Rogers Royals on Oct. 19 in...
ROGERS, MN
WRBI Radio

Trojans ‘finally’ pop Pioneers in football sectional semi

The East Central offense scored touchdowns on all five possessions in the second half as the Class 4A, No. 5 Trojans rolled to a 52-26 decisive victory Friday at No. 6 Mooresville. This sectional semifinal win for EC avenged season ending losses to the Pioneers in each of coach Jake Meiners’ first two seasons. It also set the Trojans to host Martinsville in St. Leon next Friday for the sectional championship.
Lockport Union-Sun

Medina defense stands tall, returns to Class C sectional final

MEDINA — The “defense wins championships” cliche is always up for debate, but defense is certainly the reason Medina High School is headed back to the Section VI Class C championship game. An offense that has been stuck in high gear all season sputtered for most of the first half...
MEDINA, NY
humboldtsports.com

Ticket reminder as section playoffs finally return to the North Coast

By Ray Hamill — North Coast Section playoffs return to the area this week for the first time in over 20 months and fans are being reminded that tickets will only be available digitally. Earlier this month, the NCS offices announced that tickets for playoff events will no longer be...
Wiscnews.com

Sauk Prairie volleyball sweeps by Ripon, into sectional finals

The Sauk Prairie High School volleyball team is a win away from back-to-back state tournament appearances. The top-seeded Eagles reached the doorstep Thursday, claiming a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 win over fellow No. 1 Ripon in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Portage High School. The Eagles are scheduled to...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
cnsathletics.com

Northstars Fall in Sectional Final To Baldwinsville

Sydney Huhtala converted on all three of her penalty stroke opportunities to lead the top seed Baldwinsville field hockey team to the Class A sectional title with a 3-0 win over No. 3 Cicero-North Syracuse on Sunday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School. 10/31 - 11:00 AM Field Hockey Final. Baldwinsville 3.
Spencer Evening World

Patriots looking to ground Eagles in sectional semi-final

The Owen Valley varsity football team took a major step toward their ultimate goal for 2021, a sectional title, with a win over class 3A, #11 ranked Sullivan at home last Friday night. This week, the Patriots look to keep that momentum going as they travel to Brown County to take on the Eagles in the semi-final.
Saratogian

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Viscusi scores three goals in final seven minutes, lifting Schalmont over Mechanicville in Section 2 Class B championship

STILLWATER, NY – For the first seventy-two minutes on Friday night, top-seeded Schalmont and second-seeded Mechanicville were in a heated battle for the Section 2 Class B title. Things changed in the seventy-third minute as Sabres’ senior Gianna Viscusi went on a tear. Over the next seven minutes she scored...
STILLWATER, NY
registerpublications.com

TIGERS, GREENSBURG FINALLY CLASH IN 3A SECTIONAL

RECORDS: No. 5 (consensus) Lawrenceburg 9-1 (2-0 Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference 3A Division, first). Greensburg 4-4 (1-1 EIAC 3A, 3rd). LAST WEEK: Lawrenceburg defeated Franklin County 49-14, Sectional 31 first round. Greensburg beat Charlestown 24-21. LAST TIME: Tigers won 56-14 at Dick Meador Stadium Sept. 11, 2020. 35-YEAR SERIES: Lawrenceburg...
westbendnews.net

Panthers fall in sectional finals to Rams

The high school volleyball season came to a close for the Paulding Lady Panthers on Wednesday as the maroon and white fell in straight sets to host Tinora in Division III sectional final action. The green and white posted a 25-14 win in the opening set before following that up...
Post-Bulletin

Section 1AA football: Goodhue, Chatfield power their way into section final

GOODHUE — Goodhue was content to trade touchdowns with Lewiston-Altura. The Wildcats' defense decided at halftime that enough was enough. It shut out the Cardinals over the final 24 minutes and turned a 28-28 game at halftime into a convincing 48-28 victory in a Section 1AA football semifinal game on Saturday night.

