Raiders return to state behindgoal in 66th minute of sectional final

The Sturgeon Bay Clippers soccer team moved on to the Sectional Finals with penalty kicks in front of a packed Clark Field. After scoring in the first half with a Luders PK (15th minute) the Clippers were held scoreless for the rest of the game. The Kiel Raiders brought the game level in the second half with Sitzman scoring on a cross in the 42nd minute. The Clippers and Raiders traded goals in the final minutes of the first overtime period (Alas with 1:40 left and Vander Meer :37 remaining) to bring the score to 2-2 and that's where the game ended. In the shootout the Clippers were perfect with their first 4 shooters, Hubbard, Luders, Hooker and Fernandez all finding the back of the net giving Sturgeon Bay the Victory in PK's 2-2 (4-1). The next game will be Saturday against the number two seed Sheboygan Christain/Sheboygan Lutheran at Kiel at 4pm. The game will be on 96.7 WBDK with coverage starting at 3:30.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO