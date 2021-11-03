CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Managing Encryption at Scale with Envelope Encryption

By Rohit Jacob Mathew
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Envelope Encryption involves encrypting your data with a Data Encryption Key, then encrypting the encrypted key with a Customer...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Google

Google Fi calls between Android subscribers will soon be end-to-end encrypted

In addition to blocking spam and offering a built-in VPN, Google Fi will soon gain end-to-end encrypted voice calls. There are, however, some notable requirements to use this capability. End-to-end encryption (E2EE) in Google Fi means that “no one besides you and the person you’re talking to should be able...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google Fi is fi-nally getting end-to-end encryption for phone calls (on Android)

If you're concerned about the privacy of your voice communications, Google has a new way to guarantee that no one (not even Google itself) can snoop in on your calls anymore. Of course, there's only so much the search giant can control, so the newly announced end-to-end encryption feature will merely work on the company's own Fi MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) starting sometime "in the coming weeks."
CELL PHONES
WebProNews

Only 17% of US Companies Encrypt Over Half of Their Cloud Data

Despite a seeming endless litany of data breaches, a new report says only 17% of US companies are encrypting more than half of their cloud data. Data breaches have become an everyday occurrence, with company after company notifying users that their data has been exposed. More often than not, the exposure is the result of a database being left unencrypted and easily accessible via the web.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zscaler’s 2021 Encrypted Attacks Report Reveals 314 Percent Spike in HTTPS Threats

Massive Increase in Cyber Attacks Targeting Technology and Retail Industries Confirms Immediate Need for Zero Trust Security. Threats over HTTPS have increased more than 314 percent year-over-year, exceeding 250% growth for the second straight year. Attacks on tech companies increased by 2,300 percent year-over-year; attacks on retail and wholesale companies...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Encryption
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Previews End-to-End Encryption for Teams Calls

Microsoft recently announced that a public preview of end-to-end encryption is available for Microsoft Teams calls in person-to-person scenarios. Calls made in Teams are already encrypted via Microsoft 365 encryption technologies. However, end-to-end encryption goes a step further, preventing man-in-the-middle interception scenarios. Here's Microsoft's definition of end-to-end encryption for Teams:
SOFTWARE
cyberscoop.com

FTC wants to know when financial data is compromised, will require encryption

The Federal Trade Commission is weighing updating its rules to require financial institutions to report within 30 days any security incidents in which misuse of customer data of at least 1,000 customers likely occurred. The information requested by the FTC under a proposal published Wednesday would include the name and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Software
chromeunboxed.com

Google Fi goes anti-Watergate with end-to-end encryption update

I’m not old enough to have lived during the Watergate scandal of the Nixon era, but I was taught about it growing up. End-to-end encryption has become an industry standard for real-time communications as a result of this and other past incidents, and the fact that Google Fi hasn’t had it up until now is just weird, honestly. To rectify this, the company is implementing it now so that you can have peace of mind while conversing with loved ones or conducting business deals over the phone!
TECHNOLOGY
bleepingcomputer.com

Hive ransomware now encrypts Linux and FreeBSD systems

The Hive ransomware gang now also encrypts Linux and FreeBSD using new malware variants specifically developed to target these platforms. However, as Slovak internet security firm ESET discovered, Hive's new encryptors are still in development and still lack functionality. The Linux variant also proved to be quite buggy during ESET's...
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

Cryptee Update Brings Encrypted PDFs and Print-Accurate Editing

An update to Cryptee, a platform for encrypted photos and documents, brings Paper Mode, a print-accurate view for your documents. It also adds editing for encrypted PDFs. You can now work on your documents in Cryptee Docs, using a print-accurate paper view, by choosing paper sizes like A4 / A3 / US Letter / US Legal etc, just like the way you would in Microsoft Word or Google Docs.
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

UK data watchdog calls for end-to-end encryption across video chat apps by default

Britain's new Information Commissioner has called for video conferencing companies to enable end-to-end encryption on their products – even as police managers and politicians condemn the technology and demand its removal. This week the ICO urged tech companies to make end-to-end encryption (E2EE) "available to all users" regardless if they're...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Companies Can Now Search Encrypted Data With IronCore Labs’ New Cloaked Search Product

Breakthrough tech allows companies to use their existing search capabilities while keeping data safe from hackers already in their network. IronCore Labs, the leading provider of data security for modern cloud applications, announced today the launch of Cloaked Search, a drop-in encrypted search solution to protect sensitive data held in existing search services, and a partnership with OpenSearch, a community-driven, open-source search service.
SOFTWARE
techviral.net

5 Best Tools to Encrypt Files And Folders In Windows

If you have been using the Windows operating system for a while, you might know the importance of encryption. Microsoft’s Windows is not as secure as you think, and the risk of data theft is always high on the platform. So, in that case, it becomes essential to have encryption software.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

DNS over HTTPS: Is Encrypted DNS Slower?

When choosing the right internet connection and security protocol, many factors can influence your decision, from how easy and convenient it is to implement, how secure it keeps your data, and the overall connection speed. DNS over HTTPS is a relatively new internet security protocol that promises increased online privacy...
INTERNET
Hackernoon

Binance VS Coinbase: A Crypto Platform User Analysis

Binance is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform that enables it's users to buy, sell, hold and exchange different cryptocurrency tokens. Binance was founded in 2017 by co-founders: Changpeng Zhao and Yi He before being banned from use in the US, the platform has had regulatory concerns in some countries. The organisation has had its challenges, but over the years with the addition of new cryptocurrencies on the platform and good knowledge of the target market, Binance has maintained its position as the biggest cryptocurrency platform.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Best Practices for Implementing Test Data into Your CI/CD Pipeline

Test data as a part of software development is the poor relation that has been ignored for far too long. Test data is refreshed at too low a frequency, which can be detrimental to the quality of your product. In many organizations, multiple teams have to share their test database with others. Refreshes cause long waiting time: one data refresh takes 6 days on average. Good quality and fast test data can actually act as an accelerator! So how to implement test data into your CI/CD pipeline?
SOFTWARE
securityintelligence.com

From Thanos to Prometheus: When Ransomware Encryption Goes Wrong

IBM Security X-Force researchers have recently reverse-engineered Prometheus ransomware samples as part of ongoing incident response operations. X-Force has found that samples that infected organizational networks featured flawed encryption. This allowed our team to develop a fast-acting decryptor and help customers recover from the attack without a decryption key. While...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

India IT rules - Did govt. soften its stance on data encryption rules?

Ever since the government introduced the new IT rules - Information Technology (Guidelines For Intermediaries And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 - back in May, there has been plenty of pushback from many stakeholders, including the messaging and social media platforms. Some of the provisions in the rules have also been questioned in court by entities like WhatsApp and Twitter.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

732
Followers
9K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy