Managing Encryption at Scale with Envelope Encryption

I’m not old enough to have lived during the Watergate scandal of the Nixon era, but I was taught about it growing up. End-to-end encryption has become an industry standard for real-time communications as a result of this and other past incidents, and the fact that Google Fi hasn’t had it up until now is just weird, honestly. To rectify this, the company is implementing it now so that you can have peace of mind while conversing with loved ones or conducting business deals over the phone!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO