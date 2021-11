Your browser does not support the audio element. Featured on the October 28th, 2021 edition of ARIZONA SPOTLIGHT with host Mark McLemore:. _It's that time of year again -- light up the jack-0-lantern, grab some trick-or-treat candy, and turn up the volume to listen to the 13th annual Haunted Halloween Arizona Spotlight! Don't be too afraid - it's just some seasonal stories designed to thrill and chill in the Tucson night!

TUCSON, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO