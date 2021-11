The crowd was small but their message was loud: residents in the Town of Wales do not want cannabis dispensaries or cannabis smoking lounges in town. A public hearing on the matter took place at the South Wales Court House on Emery Road on Oct. 26. Fewer than 10 residents were in attendance, but they all had the same message, in that they do not want Wales to opt in at this time.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO