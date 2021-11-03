Scouting programs plant events, welcome new members

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime is honored to welcome Cathy Gorman and Gorman Auto Service and Tire as a new business member of our Club. Cathy, along with her husband Tim, have been well-respected business owners on Marco Island for 29 years. They have three grown children, Catherine, Claire and Sean. Cathy has a heart for community service and especially children, having been very active with numerous school organizations as well as the Board of St. Christopher's Children's Hospital. She was a past Charter Member of Kiwanis, current Board member of the Hilton Grand Vacations Club and ARDA. Cathy has also volunteered for Dogs on Deployment, Blue Star Mothers of the Gulf Coast, Vice President of Naples High Band, San Marco Parish Council, and Marco Community Bank Advisor. In between her busy work and volunteer schedule Cathy enjoys travelling, cruising, painting, reading, cooking...and her heart is always drawn to animal and children’s issues. The Rotary motto is "Service Above Self" and clearly Cathy is a shining example of that motto. Welcome to our Rotary family Cathy! For more information on the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime please contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO