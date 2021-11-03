CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

Scouting programs plant events, welcome new members

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Covid-19 pandemic impacted youth activities throughout Northwest Montana, Scouting has continued, and activities are planned into the winter months, according to the Northwest District of the Montana Council, Boy Scouts of America. “Scouting helps prepare youth in America to become responsible, participating citizens and leaders,” District Committee...

dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hickory Daily Record

Nu Chapter inducts new members at event

CONOVER — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, recently held its fall business meeting at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover. After a time of fellowship and snacks, an induction ceremony welcomed two new members to Nu Chapter: Jennifer Barrow, fourth-grade teacher at Sherrills Ford Elementary School; and Anne Marie Hale, English teacher at Maiden High School. New members received a pin, a certificate of membership, and a long-stemmed red rose to commemorate the occasion.
CONOVER, NC
New Haven Register

Torrington Lions Club welcomes new members

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Lions Club inducted new members to the club during a recent meeting. Betsy Quartiero sponsored new member AnnaMae Marola, and Tony Cuozzo sponsored Denise Nowak. Christopher and Linda Arnold were sponsored by club president Mike Yuchnas.
TORRINGTON, CT
mcheraldonline.com

Alpha Beta Chapter Welcomes New Members

Alpha Beta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society met on Oct. 14, 2021, at Spring House Estates in Everett, Pa. Linda Clapper, projects chair, reported that 69 fleece blankets were made and donated to local institutions. Also, the members collected more food items for backpack programs at local schools.
EVERETT, PA
penbaypilot.com

Camden Garden Club welcomes new members

CAMDEN — Nine new members of the Camden Garden Club attended the traditional New Member Coffee on Friday morning, October 15, 2021, at the home of Membership Chair Karen Cease along with the Executive Board and other members. The event, typically hosted annually, coincided with a beautiful sunny fall day and honored new members joining in 2021, and also members who had joined just before or during the pandemic as the 2020 event was canceled.
CAMDEN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Newark Post

Girl Scouts launch new mobile programming option

Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay recently launched a new mobile programming option for troops called Program on the Move. The organization’s staff will be traveling across its 14-county footprint bringing free programming to Girl Scout troops covering topics like robotics, virtual reality, circuits and color exploration. In 2020, GSCB...
TECHNOLOGY
coastalbreezenews.com

Rotary Noontime Welcomes Newest Member

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime is honored to welcome Cathy Gorman and Gorman Auto Service and Tire as a new business member of our Club. Cathy, along with her husband Tim, have been well-respected business owners on Marco Island for 29 years. They have three grown children, Catherine, Claire and Sean. Cathy has a heart for community service and especially children, having been very active with numerous school organizations as well as the Board of St. Christopher's Children's Hospital. She was a past Charter Member of Kiwanis, current Board member of the Hilton Grand Vacations Club and ARDA. Cathy has also volunteered for Dogs on Deployment, Blue Star Mothers of the Gulf Coast, Vice President of Naples High Band, San Marco Parish Council, and Marco Community Bank Advisor. In between her busy work and volunteer schedule Cathy enjoys travelling, cruising, painting, reading, cooking...and her heart is always drawn to animal and children’s issues. The Rotary motto is "Service Above Self" and clearly Cathy is a shining example of that motto. Welcome to our Rotary family Cathy! For more information on the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime please contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Lincoln Journal Star

Girl Scouts announce new cookie, membership incentive

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Girl Scouts USA are introducing a new cookie to the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season. "Adventurefuls" are a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of Girl Scout...
GIRL SCOUT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Scouts Bsa#Camping#Methodist Church#Scouting#The Montana Council#District Committee#Boy Scout#Klondike Derby#Cub Scout#Pinewood Derby#Venture Crew#Kalispell#Bethlehem Lutheran Church#American Legion Post#Troop 1901#Trinity Lutheran Church#Presbyterian Church#Lone Pine State Park
informnny.com

Girl Scouts launch annual fall program selling nuts, candy, magazines

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local Girl Scout Troops recently launched their annual Treats, Reads & More fall program. The program helps girl scouts work on their leadership and entrepenurial skills by presenting their nut and candy magazines to their friends, family and other community members so they can purchase the products. Girls can earn special rewards based on the goals they set and items they sell during the program.
CICERO, NY
spartaindependent.com

Sparta Education Foundation welcomes new member

Meghan Jent was elected to the Sparta Education Foundation as a board member during the September board meeting. Matthew McQueeny and Kiera Wespestad both joined the board in June. They all join as new volunteers, eager to help continue the foundation’s success. The new members are joining the board as...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
vermontjournal.com

Bellows Falls Emblem Club welcomes new members

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Emblem Club 153 held its meeting Oct. 12, 2021 at the Bellows Falls Elks Club. We were very happy to welcome a new member to our club, initiating Diane Beers. Along with Diane, we welcomed eight members from the Brattleboro Club through demits as their club has disbanded. Welcome Marguerite Curtiss, Beverly Davidson, Diane Finnell, Irene Grenda, Linda Hurley, Sandy Mertz, Diana Page, and Connie Weldon.
POLITICS
Citizen Online

Alvarez: Girl Scouts launch Treats program, flex entrepreneurial skills

Local troops in Cayuga County and across the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council footprint have launched their annual fall program, Treats, Reads & More. The fundraiser concludes on Nov. 9. It helps area troops earn important startup funds to begin the new member year while girls flex their entrepreneurial and leadership skills (key components of the Girl Scout experience) by offering their family and friends the opportunity to purchase delicious nut and candy items and magazines.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
coronadonewsca.com

Jazzercise Coronado Adding More In-Person Classes At Community Center, Welcomes New Members

After more than a year of online workouts, Jazzercise Coronado is back in-person and adding more classes at the Coronado Community Center starting in November. Jazzercise offers small group fitness classes with a fusion of dance, aerobic exercise, resistance training, Pilates and yoga. Don’t let the name fool you though…it’s much more than just dancing! With health and well-being top of mind for so many, Jazzercise offers the ultimate full-body workout that can help you crush your wellness goals, no matter your age, size or fitness level.
nonpareilonline.com

HETRA welcomes two new miniature horses for new Onsite Learning Program

Two new furry faces have joined the crew at Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy. The addition of Merry and LaLa make for a total of four miniature horses working at HETRA. The pair were purchased by HETRA to serve participants of its Miniature Horse Onsite Learning Program, a new offering piloted this fall.
OMAHA, NE
Record-Herald

Scouts attend ‘Shoot-R-ee’ event

Members of local Scouts BSA Troop 112 joined other troops in Circleville recently for a daylong Shoot-R-ee event. Scouts learned safe shooting skills during an early-morning session before spending the day firing .22 gauge rifles and .20 gauge shotguns from prone and standing positions. The event was held at the Circleville Sportsman’s Club.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Victoria Advocate

Upcoming Salvation Army programs, events

The Salvation Army still is accepting Angel Tree applications. Additionally, the nonprofit will participate in a neighborhood cleanup and provide a couple of mass food distributions, according to a news release. For Christmas each year, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program gathers and distributes toys and clothing for underprivileged children...
VICTORIA, TX
newjerseyhills.com

Girl Scout event brings burst of color to Florham Park

FLORHAM PARK - To kick off the official Girl Scout season, the Florham Park Service Unit spread happiness and color throughout the Emmett Park Field track during a color fun run on Sunday, Oct. 17. The event was organized by Service Unit Managers Deval Kamdar and Selena Kantar, and facilitated...
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Women's Business Network welcomes new members

Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business. WBN provides members with the tools to be successful, including networking, mastermind groups, and ongoing professional education, while expanding her circle of influence in the marketplace. All professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meeting for no cost. To learn more, visit wbninc.com.
Wicked Local

Upcoming events and programs at Wildlands Trust

Wildlands Trust is located at 675 Long Pond Road in Plymouth. For information, visit https://wildlandstrust.org. To register for events, visit https://wildlandstrust.org/events. Fall Hike and Bike Events. Register for all hike and bike events on the website to reserve a spot. Additional restrictions and information will be provided on the events...
PLYMOUTH, MA
northeastnews.net

NEKC Chamber welcomes new member artist

Dimitri Pink, owner and artist at The Tipsy Red Fox, is the newest member of the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated The Tipsy Red Fox with a ribbon cutting and reception on Wednesday, October 27. Pink started The Tipsy Red Fox in 2013, but has been...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy