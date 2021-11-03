CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Flathead ex-con accused of assaulting his children

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
The Daily Inter Lake
The Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4N04_0cl0T82p00

A Flathead Valley man with a long criminal past is back in custody after authorities allege he assaulted his two sons during a recent incident.

Nicholas James Moskaloff, 42, of Hungry Horse, is charged with two felony counts of assault on a minor. He is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on $150,000 bail.

His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Thursday in front of Flathead District Court Judge Robert B. Allison.

Charging documents indicate Moskaloff allegedly kicked and punched his sons on May 19 after they skipped school on the previous day.

According to a 2011 Daily Inter Lake story, Moskaloff was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine to an informant.

At the time, Moskaloff was on probation for a 2009 conviction for possession of a firearm by a user/addict of a controlled substance.

Moskaloff applied for a sentence reduction in 2015 and it was reduced to 77 months by federal Judge Donald Molloy.

Court documents also indicate Moskaloff was accused of aggravated assault in August 1999 after an alleged altercation at a convenience store. He was accused of assaulting a man who attempted to intervene when Moskaloff allegedly removed pop bottle caps from soda containers to find a prize. The charge was eventually dropped.

In 2006, Moskaloff was accused of theft, but the charge was later dropped.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 758-4441 or sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hungry Horse, MT
Hungry Horse, MT
Crime & Safety
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
NBC News

Brazilian music star Marília Mendonça dies in plane crash

Marília Mendonça, a Brazilian music star who drew millions of women to the nation's traditionally masculine country-style music scene, died Friday in a plane crash, the chief of her record label confirmed. Mendonça was 26. "It is confirmed, an enormous tragedy," Marcelo Soares, CEO of the Som Libre record label...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Flathead District Court
The Daily Inter Lake

The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell, MT
1K+
Followers
120
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Inter Lake

Comments / 0

Community Policy