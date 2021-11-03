Flathead ex-con accused of assaulting his children

A Flathead Valley man with a long criminal past is back in custody after authorities allege he assaulted his two sons during a recent incident.

Nicholas James Moskaloff, 42, of Hungry Horse, is charged with two felony counts of assault on a minor. He is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on $150,000 bail.

His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Thursday in front of Flathead District Court Judge Robert B. Allison.

Charging documents indicate Moskaloff allegedly kicked and punched his sons on May 19 after they skipped school on the previous day.

According to a 2011 Daily Inter Lake story, Moskaloff was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine to an informant.

At the time, Moskaloff was on probation for a 2009 conviction for possession of a firearm by a user/addict of a controlled substance.

Moskaloff applied for a sentence reduction in 2015 and it was reduced to 77 months by federal Judge Donald Molloy.

Court documents also indicate Moskaloff was accused of aggravated assault in August 1999 after an alleged altercation at a convenience store. He was accused of assaulting a man who attempted to intervene when Moskaloff allegedly removed pop bottle caps from soda containers to find a prize. The charge was eventually dropped.

In 2006, Moskaloff was accused of theft, but the charge was later dropped.

