Religion

Creation and the Finger of God

By HENRY M. MORRIS, PH.D.
icr.org
 3 days ago

It is a sign between me and the children of Israel for ever: for in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, and on the seventh day he rested, and was refreshed. And he gave unto Moses, when he had made an end of communing with him upon mount Sinai,...

www.icr.org

hiawathaworldonline.com

Talking to God

“Praying for you.” We read this type of comment all the time on social media or see a set of praying hands or something similar. We read people’s comments, “prayers to you” or “sending prayers to you”? We say, “I will be praying for you.” But…do we? Is this just “lip service”, a way to say, “I care?” or” best wishes”? That is not “prayer.”
RELIGION
Advocate Messenger

Garbage in, garbage out/God in, God out

In the Garden of Gethsemane Jesus prays to understand the will of God regarding His death. When He is done praying He is ready for the arrest, the scourging, the torture, the crucifixion, the abandonment, and His death. It is believed when He cries out, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me” (Matthew 27:46) It is believed at this moment He is taking on the sins of the world. Let us never underestimate the ugliness of sin, never underestimate how awful, horrible, devastating, and evil sin is in our lives. NEVER!
RELIGION
icr.org

Children of the Day

"Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness." (1 Thessalonians 5:5) It may be significant that most of the days during the year that have been considered to have some special meaning are observed as “Days”—for example, Independence Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, etc. Those observed mainly at night, such as Halloween and New Year’s Eve, tend to emphasize frivolity or even sinfulness. Christmas Eve may be an exception, but this celebration (December 25) rarely notes the real reason for Christ’s incarnation.
RELIGION
lasentinel.net

GOD vs “the gods

When the Philistines saw and realized that the misfortunes which came about were not by accident; but they saw the problems repeated and brought on to themselves by keeping the Ark of the Covenant (The Ark of God), the most sacred vessel of the Israelites, (they thought it was a trophy) they proceeded to plan what to do in accordance to the best way to get the Ark out of their hands. The Philistines of their five cities: Gaza, Gath, Ekron, and Ashkelon planned what to do. They saw the destructive things happening to them (1 Samuel 5:6-8) The hand of the LORD lay heavy on the Ashdonites. He wrought havoc on them. What shall we do? (Their god (Dagon) had been crushed. Dagon’s head, hands and feet were on the threshold. This was beyond their imagination. How could this be??!! They had relied on this man-made handmade “god” for protection …to grow their grain. As always, the “gods” that many people serve will always fall before the “One True God.” Isaiah references this in Isaiah chs. 10 and 41:1-42:17 This lengthy speech speaks of redemption. The nations must show whether their “gods” can match the true deity’s power. If one “god” is destroyed men rush right along making bad decisions one after another to build another new idol and start serving it/them. “Not one of them can predict or respond when I question him.” (The LORD says.) They are all as nothing.” (Isaiah 41:28, 29) This is further proved when reading 1 Samuel chs. 5 & 6. The Ark is sent to Gath and the hand of the LORD came against them in Gath. Then they sent the Ark of God to Ekron and the Ekronites cried out “they have moved the Ark of God to us to slay us and our kin (1 Samuel 5:10).” Send it away to its own place. There was panic so that in the whole city. Death permeated the whole city. The men who did not die were stricken with hemorrhoids (bubonic plague). The Ark was in the territory of the Philistines for seven months. The priests and the diviners (soothsayers) were gathered to decide what to do. After a meeting and discussion, they decided to pay an indemnity and not send their trophy (the Ark) away empty handed. Pay an indemnity of five (one for each city) Golden hemorrhoids (shaped like tumors) and five (one for each city) Golden mice. (The mice had been ravaging the land by destroying the grain crops, which showed the nothingness of their “god” Dagon…grain god.) In 1 Samuel 6:20 we read of our awesome LORD when the cart carrying the Ark was touched and 70 men or more died. For the plague struck all of you the diviners had said. Let us pay an indemnity. The priests and diviners reminded the people of what happened in Egypt…how the LORD make a mockery of the Egyptian gods and convinced them that what happened there was not by chance, but by divine plan. They knew there was something special about the Ark and transported it on a new cart with new cows which were undefiled. The LORD makes a mockery of the “gods.” Throughout the Bible we see contests between our awesome LORD and peoples’ “gods.” There is no match. God always wins. He says, “Fear not, for I am with you.” What then can we say to these things?” One decision made on behalf of ten and one decision made on behalf of millions can devastate or build up our nation. It may take time, but unless we turn to why our nation was created in the first place and stick to its original purpose as a Christian nation, we face consequences which may not be changed. Let’s not forget. Let us do Christian acts.
RELIGION
cornerstone.edu

Lifelong Learners Experience God's Creation in New Ways at Yellowstone

It was like a scene from “Dances with Wolves,” said Mark Tremaine, advancement advisor at Cornerstone University. All across the Lamar Valley, which is considered the Serengetee of North America, a herd of bison grazed by the river. Some of them were just a few feet away from Professor Raymond “Gator” Gates’ week-long class in Yellowstone National Park.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Gladwin County Record

Worshipping God

It is sad to say that many people in our world today see prayer, worship and the sacraments as ways that the Christian community uses to manipulate, reinforce, and indoctrinate believers. These non-Christian people seem to be saying that worship and other Christian activities are simply ways that the Christian community affirms itself, keeps followers in line, and are self-affirming for the individual.
RELIGION
opelikaobserver.com

Surprised By God

The story of Ruth must have knocked the socks (or at least the sandals) off its Jewish audience. It’s the account of a young Moabite woman who, rather than remain in a pagan land with her people upon the death of her Jewish husband, makes the radical decision to accompany her mother-in-law (Naomi) to Israel.
OPELIKA, AL
meigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: Burning Your Fingers

“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1John 1:9) I burned my finger the other day and boy did it ever hurt! I was baking cookies and for some reason I forgotten that the pan which I had just pulled out of the oven would still be hot!
RELIGION
icr.org

Creation Kids: Comparing Chimps and Humans

By Christy Hardy and Susan Windsor* You’re never too young to be a creation scientist! Kids, discover fun facts about God’s creation with... What do you think of riches? Some of us may instinctively equate riches with money, and therefore have a natural tendency to shy away from it and think...
RELIGION
icr.org

The Counting God

Doth not he see my ways, and count all my steps? (Job 31:4) God is surely the Great Mathematician. All the intricacies of structure and process of His mighty cosmos are, at least in principle, capable of being described mathematically, and the goal of science is to do just that. This precise intelligibility of the universe clearly points to a marvelous intelligence as its Creator.
RELIGION
icr.org

Inside November 2021 Acts & Facts

Why do scientists discover similarities between human-engineered systems and creature adaptation? How does the Genesis Flood explain the Ice Age? How is biblical creation the best scientific explanation of our world? What does it mean to be rich toward God? Discover the answers to these questions and more in the November 2021 issue of Acts & Facts!
RELIGION
icr.org

Stand Fast

Therefore, my brethren dearly beloved and longed for, my joy and crown, so stand fast in the Lord, my dearly beloved. (Philippians 4:1) Several adjectives precede the command contained in this text. Not only does Paul twice use “dearly beloved” to describe his relationship with the Philippians, but he also insists that he longs for them and anticipates joy at the recognition of the “crown” he will receive in heaven.
RELIGION
dickinsoncountynews.com

The sweetness of God

The month October is typically an enjoyable month. That has been true this year. Farmers are busy bringing in the harvest, temperatures have even been in the 70s. The change of color in the trees is coming slowly. One of the fun things that happens in October is Trick or...
RELIGION
Cape May County Herald

Local Artist’s Work Reflects God’s Creations

CAPE MAY – It’s easy to stereotype the “artsy” crowd. Their image is either romanticized or deemed impractical. Sheer economics often renders artistic dreams simply that: A dream. . Yet, for David Macomber, he is breaking through the “starving artist” stereotype. As a husband, father, and elder at Revolve Church, in...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
icr.org

Yahweh's Desire

For the LORD hath chosen Zion; he hath desired it for his habitation. This is my rest for ever: here will I dwell; for I have desired it. (Psalm 132:13-14) In these two verses, we are told that the Lord (Yahweh) has desired Zion, which He has chosen. The Hebrew verb used twice for “desired” is âwâ and occurs in a specific form called the Piel stem, which to the Hebrew reader would have added an intensively strong meaning to its action. In other words, Yahweh deeply, passionately, and intensively desires Zion as a place for His habitation.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
CBS Boston

I-Team: Former Members Of Cape Religious Group Allege Emotional Abuse, ‘People Don’t Realize The Mind Control’

ORLEANS (CBS) – Nestled in the Cape Cod town of Orleans, from the outside, the Community of Jesus is an idyllic stroke of architecture, art, and music. “People don’t realize the mind control that goes on in the background,” said one former member whose identity WBZ-TV’s I-Team agreed to protect. Another former member named Carrie Buddington agreed. “I definitely was repeatedly traumatized while I was there,” she said. Buddington left a decade ago, still haunted from when she says she was forced to give up her baby to be raised by a group of teenagers in the community for three years in the...
ORLEANS, MA
Film Threat

Playing God

NEW TO HULU! Scott Brignac’s Playing God, starring Alan Tudyk and Michael McKean, to be honest, is not really a comedy. I didn’t laugh once, yet it’s outstanding. It follows a pair of con-artist twins, Micah (Luke Benward) and Rachel (Hannah Kasulka), who swindle suckers for petty cash. That is until Rachel learns (in the worst way) that Micah owes over $200K to the evil, hot-tempered Vaughn (Marc Menchaca).
RELIGION

