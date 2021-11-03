Students find community in undocumented resource center

Families in Estes Park know of the hurdles and challenges in finding affordable, accessible, quality early childhood programs and childcare in our community. There are currently four centers, and three at home childcare centers allowing for approximately 100 spots in our community. There are also approximately 500 children under the age of five living in the Estes Valley. Due to the lack of childcare in our community compared to the number of children needing it, Estes Park is considered a “childcare desert”. At EVICS Family Resource Center, we know that every family has their own story and experience in trying to access early childhood programs during the first few years of their children’s lives. Not only are families seeking a safe space for their infant or child so they feel secure as they enter the workforce, parents crave and deserve early learning experiences for their children that positively impact their child development and prepare them for success in school.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO