CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Students find community in undocumented resource center

By JOSIAH PIKE
Daily Evergreen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Undocumented Initiatives Center helps create a sense of community among students, regardless of their citizenship status. The center, located in room 421 of the CUB, provides a space for students to meet and interact with others who have similar backgrounds. The center has been operational for a few years but...

dailyevergreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
brockport.edu

CELT: Your Resource Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching

CELT is located in Edwards 100B and offers a variety of services and a facility for your use. Check out what’s going on and how you can participate!. When was the last time you came over to The Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching? or maybe you were hired during the pandemic and you haven’t seen the center. This is your resource center and offers the following services-
BROCKPORT, NY
thedailytexan.com

“Young people’s lives are on hold.” UT community members concerned for undocumented students after DACA ruling

Many undocumented students at UT say they are concerned about their future in America amid ongoing litigation surrounding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA is a program created under the Obama administration in 2012 to halt deportation of undocumented youth already living in the United States. DACA recipients gain work authorization to continue living in the U.S. without fear of deportation, said Denise Gilman, law professor and director of the UT Immigration Clinic.
UTAH STATE
hometownsource.com

Gatewood Elementary unveils new food resource center

Partnership between ICA Food Shelf and Hopkins schools hopes to provide consistent, convenient food options. Gatewood Elementary welcomed community members inside the new ICA Market and Resource Center last week, which aims to provide students with convenient healthy food options throughout the year. “One of the things I’m interested in,...
HOPKINS, MN
mdcthereporter.com

MDC United Provides Support System For Undocumented Students

As a 12th grader at Miami Senior High School, Idalia Quinteros struggled to find a college that would offer her a scholarship. Despite having a 3.8 unweighted grade point average, the teen’s undocumented status proved to be problematic. Eventually, she found her way to the Honors College at Wolfson Campus...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Sociology#Mental Health#Scholarships#Cub
Daily Cardinal

Helpful resources for finding housing

When entering the University of Wisconsin-Madison, most freshmen do not have to be concerned about housing, since they will live in the dorms. But what about when you become a sophomore? Are you going to stay in your dorm, or are you going to live off-campus?. Figuring out where to...
MADISON, WI
estesparknews.com

EVICS Family Resource Center

Families in Estes Park know of the hurdles and challenges in finding affordable, accessible, quality early childhood programs and childcare in our community. There are currently four centers, and three at home childcare centers allowing for approximately 100 spots in our community. There are also approximately 500 children under the age of five living in the Estes Valley. Due to the lack of childcare in our community compared to the number of children needing it, Estes Park is considered a “childcare desert”. At EVICS Family Resource Center, we know that every family has their own story and experience in trying to access early childhood programs during the first few years of their children’s lives. Not only are families seeking a safe space for their infant or child so they feel secure as they enter the workforce, parents crave and deserve early learning experiences for their children that positively impact their child development and prepare them for success in school.
ESTES PARK, CO
Post Register

City of Boise compiles community resources for trauma support

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Boise has compiled a community resources page for trauma support following the Boise mall shooting. "On Monday, October 25th our community experienced a horrible tragedy," the page says. "Our families, friends and neighbors experienced trauma that no one should ever have to live through. Our city is holding each of you in our hearts."
BOISE, ID
Morning Sun

Potential community center continues to progress

Converting the former Blanchard Elementary School building into a community center continue to progress. The building was vacated in 2008 but efforts from those working with the ‘Save the Blanchard Elementary School’ Facebook group were made to turn the building into a community center. The building was purchased by former Blanchard resident Rolland Courser in Jan. 2020 for around $50,000.
BLANCHARD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
edsource.org

California community colleges unable to justify placing students in remedial classes, study finds

Almost all of California’s community colleges are still placing at least some students into remedial math classes — and none of them can justify doing so. That’s the finding of a new report published Monday by the California Acceleration Project, an organization advocating for the elimination of remedial classes in community colleges. The organization reviewed reports that were submitted by 114 of California’s 116 community colleges to the statewide chancellor’s office. Those reports examined the outcomes for students who were placed into remedial classes, which are courses that cannot be used for credit to transfer to a four-year university.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tcu360.com

Wellness workshops: resources available for TCU students

With the stress of the semester halfway over, the TCU Campus Recreation & Wellness Promotion’s Wellness Center hosted an opportunity for students to have an open dialogue surrounding the importance of mental health allyship. “In terms of midterms, we at the Wellness Education office are always consistently looking to support...
FITNESS
case.edu

Johnson: KSL: A student resource? Maybe?

I have a question: Isn’t the campus library the place where one does research? Isn’t it the place where resources are made available for student use? Isn’t it where we study to find some quiet and solace in our otherwise busy world? Isn’t it, finally, the location where we do some of our most profound work; a place meant for fostering thought and reflection?
COLLEGES
thedailytexan.com

Provide free exercise, mindfulness-based resources to students

In our increasingly stressful and distracted world, taking a few minutes to close your eyes and meditate or attend a yoga class during a busy week can transform your state of mind. As a yoga instructor who teaches a weekly class for UT students, I hear overwhelmingly positive feedback about...
YOGA
wymt.com

KET debuts online resource center for parents and caregivers

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky Education Television officials announced a new online hub for parent and caregivers on Monday. The resources are meant to help prepare children for Kindergarten. The new website is called, “Let’s Learn Kentucky,” and will offer several activities to help parents teach their kids. Some of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
University of Arkansas

Multicultural Center Hosts LGBTQIA-Plus Resource Fair

The Multicultural Center, as part of its cultural communities expansion, is hosting an LGBTQIA+ Resource Fair in the Arkansas Union Rooms 507-509 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. The Resource Fair is a great place where students and faculty/staff can connect with various organizations working to serve and support members of the LGBTQIA+ community here in Northwest Arkansas. There will be snacks served.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Daily Evergreen

Students reflect on current semester, online learning

As the end of fall semester approaches, some WSU students are looking back on the pros and cons of in-person versus online learning. Coby Boyd, fifth-year civil engineering major, said online classes during the 2020-21 school year had their benefits. Boyd said he was able to intern at the engineering...
PULLMAN, WA
Augusta Free Press

Fall Community Resource Fair set for Saturday in Waynesboro

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Fall Community Resource Fair has been rescheduled to this Saturday at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines will be available free of charge, and include first, second and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
sonomastatestar.com

Lack of resources and information available for students quarantining on campus

COVID-19 is something Sonoma State’s campus community is being forced to get used to, as the pandemic approaches its second year present in the United States. Most of the university’s COVID-19 protocols are tattooed on the brains of students forever, as they come up in daily life and often require action. The only protocol that seems to be a mystery amongst the campus community is how on-campus quarantine works.
SONOMA, CA
Daily Evergreen

WSU celebrates Pride History

October marked another celebration of Pride History month at WSU. The campus movement for LGBTQ awareness dates back about 50 years. In 1970, WSU’s Association for Women Students hosted a panel where one gay man and one lesbian spoke about their first-hand experiences with stereotypes, according to a timeline from WSU Libraries.
PULLMAN, WA
wnypapers.com

Niagara University receives $5 million gift to support high-achieving students from under-resourced communities

A $5 million gift from Niagara University alumnus Edward J. Brennan, ’78, a global business leader and humanitarian, and Deborah Brennan will enable talented, high-achieving students from under-resourced communities the opportunity to access the transformational education that Niagara University provides. The scholarship program, named the Lois Lyon Brennan Scholars in...
NIAGARA, NY
theaggie.org

A guide to technology resources for UC Davis students

An introduction to the tech resources offered on and off campus. College is expensive—and apart from courses and textbooks, it’s sometimes hard to know how to best take advantage of the myriad of resources you have access to as a student. From virtual access to specialized software, to library materials such as journals, newspapers and databases, UC Davis has a vast array of technology resources. Here’s a guide to a few of its most-used.
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy