Kalispell, MT

Man charged after driving into convenience store

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
The Daily Inter Lake
The Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago
A man who drove into a convenience store on U.S. 93 in Happy Valley Saturday night reportedly was considering taking his life during a fight with his girlfriend.

Shawn Allan Norby, 40, of Kalispell, has been charged with felony criminal endangerment. If convicted of the offense, Norby faces a maximum of 10 years in the Montana State Prison. His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

He is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on $20,000 bail.

According to charging documents, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Stephens responded to the Midway Mini Mart at about 9:45 p.m. and spoke to Norby.

Norby allegedly told the officer he was driving south on U.S. 93 while he and his fiance were having an intense argument. He said he tried to make a left turn onto Timber Road but instead drove across the highway, a ditch and into the building. The charging document also indicated Norby jumped out of the car, yelled “I want to die” and ran toward the highway. He stopped short of the highway and laid down in the ditch.

According to witnesses who saw the incident, Norby didn’t apply his brakes before turning into the building. There were also seven people inside the store at the time of the crash.

Store owner Vic Workman said his son and one other employee were working when the crash occurred.

“We were extremely lucky,” Workman said. “If he had veered another two feet to the left he would have hit the propane tanks.”

Workman said authorities estimated Norby was driving between 60 and 70 mph when he hit the store.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 758-4441 or sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.

