The Biden regime is making all of our families less safe by the day. Your children and grandchildren are at a much higher risk of robbery, rape and murder. Biden is accomplishing all this crime and putting citizens at risk in a number of demented ways. First hundreds of thousands of unvetted illegal aliens are crossing our borders monthly. Mixed in with some good people are gang members, rapists, murderers, thieves and Panama warned us terrorists were mixed in. Many of these illegals are Covid positive. Do they have to mask up or are they mandated to get a vaccine? No of course not! Incredible. The Biden regime then sends all of these illegals to an air base puts them on planes and buses and distributes them to a neighborhood near you, according to letters and emails I receive from conservative congressmen.

