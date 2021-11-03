LETTER: Maybe Gov. DeSantis can help Cultural Center

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood has her sights set on higher ambitions.
Osgood has submitted her letter of resignation to the school board so she can run for a state Senate seat.
Since returning to in-person learning, masks, ironically, unmasked a very tense, ongoing political battle between the Broward County School Board and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.
“I don’t understand why the governor keeps interfering,” she said. “When we talk about choice and rights, we have individual choices and rights.”
The battle over all-things COVID-related is one of the main reasons Osgood decided to resign from the board...
In the 15 years I have lived in Jacksonville and read the Times-Union, I have never written a letter to the editor. But I feel that I must today. How in good conscience, could the governor of our state penalize educators for ordering mask mandates for their students, faculty and staff during the horrible Delta variant surge?
Charlotte County is home to more than 22,000 veterans, including more than 150 county employees. On Tuesday, the County Commission will vote on a Veterans Day proclamation to honor our veterans. Charlotte County honors veterans throughout the year through its services, policies and facilities. County facilities have Purple Heart parking...
The University of Florida has barred three professors from testifying in a lawsuit challenging recently passed legislation making it more difficult for Floridians to vote. While it has not yet been proven Governor Ron DeSantis played a direct role in silencing the academics, it seems likely he was involved in the decision, given his strong support for so called SB 90.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis is pushing a new round of election reforms in Florida. The governor wants state lawmakers to push through a new package of election integrity measures in the next legislative session. DeSantis plans to create a separate office at the state level to...
Keep your chin up, all my Tampa Bay Rays fans — we know they beat the evil Red Sox in a landslide. Gov. Ron “friend of COVID” Desantis has ordered Cyber Ninjas to perform an audit of the American League Division Series, and our beloved Rays will surely be crowned World Series Champions in short order.
Framing it as a step toward easing supply-chain problems, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he is steering $6 million to Tavares to build a new workforce training center, partnering with Lake Technical College. The center will house the college’s transportation training programs, including training for diesel and auto mechanics, forklift...
Gov. DeSantis, attempts to appear as a defender of freedom, but is a despotic hypocrite passing laws that censor the citizens of Florida. He has limited our rights to make locally based decisions; squelched voting rights for qualifying felons and made it harder for Florida voters to add and pass amendments on the ballot.
Editor, Register-Mail: We can expect culture wars to proliferate; right-wingers are energized, and we'll see more Trumpkins elected to high office. The GOP will push their "parents bill of rights" false agenda in every Republican race, alongside their other big lies. This reminds me the of 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, where parents sued high school teacher, John Scopes for possibly teaching the theory of evolution in Tennessee, which violated the Butler Act, making it unlawful to teach human evolution in any state-funded school. The fundamentalist-modernist controversial case was seen as a trial on whether modern science and theistic evolution could be taught in schools. The trial received much attention, as William Jennings Bryan argued for the prosecution and Clarence Darrow was lawyer for the defense. Bryan vented that the purpose of the defense's queries and arguments "were cast to ridicule everybody who believes in the Bible," to which Darrow retorted, "We have the purpose of preventing bigots and ignoramuses from controlling the education of the United States." Upon review, it was determined the Butler Act violated the provisions of the Tennessee Constitution that prohibited the establishment of a state religion; it was repealed in 1967.
SARASOTA - The Library Foundation of Sarasota County celebrates its 10th year. This year, it will include its annual Love Our Libraries Author Luncheon. It returns Feb. 3 at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. The event "will celebrate all the important ways Sarasota's local library system supports the community," it said in...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The Governor has officially signed a proclamation calling for a special session to be held from November 15 to November 19. The Governor wants lawmakers to protect workers from discrimination based on vaccination status, but there are already rumblings Republican lawmakers are not aligned on how to deal with that issue.
In 1736, Benjamin Franklin coined the adage “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” reminding citizens about fire threats. It has always been considered wise advice to avoid foreseeable threats. Now 285 years later, President Biden and the Democratic Party are trying to guide our nation and...
ENGLEWOOD — Just because someone was homeless or died of COVID-19 doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be remembered with dignity. Bonnie Saxman and Cindy Voortman, founders of On the Spot Aid, recently held a vigil at Indian Mound Park in Englewood to celebrate the lives of those lost this year. The...
ARCADIA — Mosaic Fertilizer Company has put its next stake in the dirt to bring phosphate mining to DeSoto County. The Fortune 500 company owns around 23,000 acres of farmland in DeSoto County. On Oct, 20, Mosaic submitted a new application to rezone 14,000 of those acres to allow mining.
Always serving. Brave, selfless, compassionate, and diligent. And yes, human. Recently our area’s Women’s Council of Realtors held a fundraiser benefiting educational scholarships for Women’s Council members, as well as The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. An important part of the evening’s agenda included kicking off the event highlighting some of...
PUNTA GORDA — A group of teens from Charlotte Technical College have been decorating Fishermen’s Village for the holidays. The students have a variety of disabilities. The decorating has been a part of training for independent living skills. “We are simply delighted to have these five exceptional students be part...
NORTH PORT — Companies with more than 100 workers, or those with federal contracts with vaccine mandates, reacted Thursday to rules proposed by the White House. Kaley Miller, marketing and communications manager for Punta Gorda Airport, for example, said that facility follows the American Association of Airport Executives. The AAAE...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — You and your child can help support other kids in need this holiday season by writing to St. Nick!. Freshfields Village Shopping Center is setting up a special mailbox to help support the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center. Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 20, each...
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Tampa’s Ronald Ficarrotta to the State Commission on Mental Health and Substance Abuse. The commission was created in 2021 by the Florida Legislature to examine and improve the mental health and substance abuse services in the state. Ficarrotta serves as the Chief Judge for Florida’s...
