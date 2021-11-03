LETTER: Maybe Gov. DeSantis can help Cultural Center

Editor, Register-Mail: We can expect culture wars to proliferate; right-wingers are energized, and we'll see more Trumpkins elected to high office. The GOP will push their "parents bill of rights" false agenda in every Republican race, alongside their other big lies. This reminds me the of 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, where parents sued high school teacher, John Scopes for possibly teaching the theory of evolution in Tennessee, which violated the Butler Act, making it unlawful to teach human evolution in any state-funded school. The fundamentalist-modernist controversial case was seen as a trial on whether modern science and theistic evolution could be taught in schools. The trial received much attention, as William Jennings Bryan argued for the prosecution and Clarence Darrow was lawyer for the defense. Bryan vented that the purpose of the defense's queries and arguments "were cast to ridicule everybody who believes in the Bible," to which Darrow retorted, "We have the purpose of preventing bigots and ignoramuses from controlling the education of the United States." Upon review, it was determined the Butler Act violated the provisions of the Tennessee Constitution that prohibited the establishment of a state religion; it was repealed in 1967.

TENNESSEE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO