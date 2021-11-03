CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Republicans dominate city council races

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@lockportjournal.com
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EueP_0cl0Q2ZQ00

Competition took an ominous turn for Democratic candidates for Common Council as their Republican opponents flew past them in four of five races Tuesday. The exception is the 1st Ward race, where a single vote separates Democrat Paul Beakman and Republican John Craig and the victor will be determined by counting of absentee ballots.

According to the Niagara County Board of Elections' unofficial polling results posted late Tuesday, Beakman received 300 votes and Craig received 299 votes. Forty-two absentee ballots were issued in the 1st Ward, according to county Democratic Election Commissioner Lora Allen. Those will be counted by Nov. 15, she said.

The clear winners in other city races are all Republicans: Gina N. Pasceri, alderman at large; incumbent Luke D. Kantor, 2nd Ward alderman; Kathryn Fogle, 4th Ward alderman; and Kristin L. Barnard, 5th Ward alderman. Incumbent 3rd Ward alderman Mark Devine stood for re-election without an opponent, and with the Democratic and Republican ballot lines.

Democrats gathered at Josie's Place to follow election results together after the polls closed Tuesday. As it became clear their slate had been routed, 2nd Ward alderman candidate Bethany Patterson said, "I guess the city will continue to be Republican."

City Democratic Committee chair Doug Nicholson said it appears more Republican voters turned out on Tuesday.

“Historically, the people of the Republican party do come and out vote. They always have. To beat them you have to get people out," Nicholson said. "All our folks went out and knocked. Our people ran a good, honorable campaign on every level, especially considering that in the 2nd, 5th, 4th, and at large (they) were first time candidates.”

City Republican Committee chair David Blackley declared “the silent majority has spoken.”

“I think they had a message that resounded with all the residents in their prospective wards,” he said. “The main message was to get back to good government, to represent everybody that they had in their ward, and I think it’ll be a good couple of years at the city as far as good representatives in the council.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How power and ideology define Xi’s rise in China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping emerged from a party conclave this week not only more firmly ensconced in power than ever, but also with a stronger ideological and theoretical grasp on the ruling Communist Party’s past, present and future. That lays the groundwork for him to take a third five-year term as party leader at next year’s national congress, elevating to the likes of Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic in 1949, and Deng Xiaoping, who opened up the economy three decades later.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
Niagara County, NY
Elections
Niagara County, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also found...
WORLD
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel demands Meadows testify Friday or risk contempt charge

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is demanding former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testify before the panel on Friday or risk potential contempt charges. The committee subpoenaed Meadows and other former Trump administration officials in September for documents and testimony. The letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Election#Board Of Elections#Democratic#Common Council#2nd Ward#4th Ward#5th Ward#City Democratic Committee#The Republican Party#City Republican Committee
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
438
Followers
58
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy