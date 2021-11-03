Republicans dominate city council races

Competition took an ominous turn for Democratic candidates for Common Council as their Republican opponents flew past them in four of five races Tuesday. The exception is the 1st Ward race, where a single vote separates Democrat Paul Beakman and Republican John Craig and the victor will be determined by counting of absentee ballots.

According to the Niagara County Board of Elections' unofficial polling results posted late Tuesday, Beakman received 300 votes and Craig received 299 votes. Forty-two absentee ballots were issued in the 1st Ward, according to county Democratic Election Commissioner Lora Allen. Those will be counted by Nov. 15, she said.

The clear winners in other city races are all Republicans: Gina N. Pasceri, alderman at large; incumbent Luke D. Kantor, 2nd Ward alderman; Kathryn Fogle, 4th Ward alderman; and Kristin L. Barnard, 5th Ward alderman. Incumbent 3rd Ward alderman Mark Devine stood for re-election without an opponent, and with the Democratic and Republican ballot lines.

Democrats gathered at Josie's Place to follow election results together after the polls closed Tuesday. As it became clear their slate had been routed, 2nd Ward alderman candidate Bethany Patterson said, "I guess the city will continue to be Republican."

City Democratic Committee chair Doug Nicholson said it appears more Republican voters turned out on Tuesday.

“Historically, the people of the Republican party do come and out vote. They always have. To beat them you have to get people out," Nicholson said. "All our folks went out and knocked. Our people ran a good, honorable campaign on every level, especially considering that in the 2nd, 5th, 4th, and at large (they) were first time candidates.”

City Republican Committee chair David Blackley declared “the silent majority has spoken.”

“I think they had a message that resounded with all the residents in their prospective wards,” he said. “The main message was to get back to good government, to represent everybody that they had in their ward, and I think it’ll be a good couple of years at the city as far as good representatives in the council.”