The tradition is old, but the food is fresh! The Soda Springs Presbyterian Church Annual Harvest Bazaar began eighty years ago in 1941. The traditional turkey dinner will be the only event at the Bazaar this year, due to Covid precautions, and will be served as take-out only, on Saturday, November 6th from 10:30 A.M. to 1 P.M. in the Fellowship Hall. The church is located at 109 S. 1st East, across the street from the new playground in City Park. There is a charge of $10 for the meal. Orders may be placed in person or phoned in to 208-547-3771. Delivery is possible for those who are unable to pick up their dinners.

