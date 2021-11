By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The Wellington boys cross country team has been named the Big Cheese Athletes of the Week. The boys qualified for the Class 4A State Tournament in Wamego at the Buhler Regional held Saturday after placing third as a team. This is the first cross country team boys or girls to qualify from Wellington for a state tournament since 1989. Members of the team include Hunter Lough (who finished 11th), Ryan Bacon (15th), Camden Parkey (23rd), Conner Walker (24th), Caleb Sanders (32nd), Braden Ybarra (33rd) and Jaxson Irey-Hunt (39th).

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO