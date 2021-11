WATERLOO, Iowa - The UNI women's soccer team began tournament play on Sunday afternoon, where they fell in overtime to the Drake Bulldogs. It was a rematch of the last regular-season game of the year, and though the score was different the results stayed the same for the Panthers. UNI would fall in the first overtime period to the Bulldogs 3-2 when midfielder Rachel Panther beat goalkeeper Chloe Russo in the 100th minute.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO