COVID-19 cases remain steady in Lincoln Co.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,130 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,585,476 cases and 31,855 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,571 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 606 in ICUs.
The state says 14,094,751 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,479,912 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
