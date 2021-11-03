CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 cases remain steady in Lincoln Co.

By NANCY PEYTON npeyton@hdmediallc.com
 3 days ago

HAMLIN — Active coronavirus cases have continued to fluctuate in Lincoln, with the county remaining red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map Friday....

