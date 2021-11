Brookfield comedian Andrew Manning will appear at and host an evening of entertainment at Comedy Night in Wilton on December 11. Manning has performed at Stand Up New York and Sirius XM. The event is produced by CategoryTen LLC of Wilton, which has been assisting Helping Hands of Bridgeport, which distributes food and clothing to the homeless and food insecure in the Bridgeport area for some time. The distribution has typically been to the homeless who congregate on Sundays under Bridgeport’s John Street Bridge as well as throughout the PT Barnum housing complex with the primary work done by The Unitarian Church in Westport. CategoryTen’s assistance has been made possible by its game sales and its live comedy events.

