CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Classified

By admin
northeastnews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARAGE/ BASEMENT CLEANING, HAULING SERVICE, FREE ESTIMATES. The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus battery storage sysytem. SAVE money, reduce your reliance on the grid, prepare for power outages and power your home. Full installation services available. $0 Down Financing Option. Request a FREE, no obligagtion quote today. Call 1-855-904-3857....

northeastnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
northeastnews.net

KCDC students reimagine Kessler Park reservoir

Students from the Kansas City Design Center (KCDC) are reimagining the Kessler Park Reservoir this school year. Having already completed inventory mapping and analytical mapping, they are currently working on schematic design, which they presented to Northeast residents at an open house on Thursday, Nov. 4. KCDC is staffed by...
KANSAS CITY, MO
meigsindypress.com

Classified: Contract for Snow Removal Services

Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS) is seeking proposalsfrom qualified organizations, agencies, or individuals to provide Snow Removal/Plow and De-icing services. Proposal must demonstrate capacity to meet the requestedservices, prior to 7:00am, upon an accumulation of no less than 1 inches or more of snow for the term of this agreement. This contract shall be for the period of December 1, 2021through June 30, 2022. The Request for Proposal (RFP) which details the scope of services requested, the desired minimum qualifications of proposers, submission guidelines, the evaluation criteria, and other related items may be obtained by contacting Vince Reiber, MCDJFS, 175 Race Street, P.O Box 191, Middleport, Ohio 45760, (740) 444-7602. Proposal must be submitted no later than Friday, November 12, 2021 by 4:00 p.m. Meigs County Job & Family Services reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
MIDDLEPORT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy