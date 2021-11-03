Classified

Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS) is seeking proposalsfrom qualified organizations, agencies, or individuals to provide Snow Removal/Plow and De-icing services. Proposal must demonstrate capacity to meet the requestedservices, prior to 7:00am, upon an accumulation of no less than 1 inches or more of snow for the term of this agreement. This contract shall be for the period of December 1, 2021through June 30, 2022. The Request for Proposal (RFP) which details the scope of services requested, the desired minimum qualifications of proposers, submission guidelines, the evaluation criteria, and other related items may be obtained by contacting Vince Reiber, MCDJFS, 175 Race Street, P.O Box 191, Middleport, Ohio 45760, (740) 444-7602. Proposal must be submitted no later than Friday, November 12, 2021 by 4:00 p.m. Meigs County Job & Family Services reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

MIDDLEPORT, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO