Amid officiating changes, free throws down for some stars

Charles Barkley and Shaq couldn’t stop laughing at new footage of Zion Williamson on ‘Inside the NBA ‘. The New Orleans Pelicans star fractured his right foot during the off-season and underwent surgery shortly after. While he still has a long way to go, Zion is slowly but surely starting to get back at it!
In case y’all forgot, Derrick Rose still holds the record for being the youngest ever NBA MVP. The New York Knicks star made history several years ago when he bagged the coveted individual award at the age of 22. Right now, though, it looks like his son PJ is going to be gunning for that same record soon.
The Atlanta Hawks will be on the road Saturday evening for a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks will look to move to 2-0 on the young season vs. Cleveland after their season opening win vs. the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, who will be on a back-to-back following their loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta star Trae Young had plenty to say about the officiating after the Hawks lost 122-111 to Washington. Young was one of five players who received a technical foul during the game, and another one was given out for delay of game. There’s a new crackdown this season on non-basketball moves designed to draw contact. Young says he agrees with some of the changes, but there’s still contact that he wants whistled. Young averaged 8.7 free throw attempts a game last season. He’s averaging 4.4 this season after taking only three against the Wizards.
Through most of the criticism with Anthony Davis has been solely focused on his durability and his injury history, much has not been talked about in regards to his free throw shooting last season. After shooting a career high 84.6% at the line during the Lakers championship season, things went...
This offseason, the NBA implemented new rule changes aimed at limiting the amount of foul calls. In particular, referees were advised not to call fouls on non-basketball moves such as when offensive players jump into defenders at an abnormal angle or use their off hand/arm to hook a defender. The...
The Indiana Pacers will play their first home game of the new season on Saturday evening when they host the Miami Heat. The Pacers are 0-2 after losing to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards each by just one-point. Meanwhile, the Heat are riding high after blowing out the Milwaukee...
James Harden is having a weird season. We're only four games into the campaign, but Harden has looked like a shell of himself. His stat line — 17.3 points (40/32/92 shooting split)s, 7.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists (4.8 turnovers) — is well below the MVP-caliber, future-Hall-of-Famer standard he's set for himself.
The James Harden haters were getting a little too comfy recently. One of the biggest storylines during the early portion of the 2021-22 NBA season has been league officials cracking down on “non-basketball” moves. The Brooklyn Nets superstar, who holds the reputation as a player with all of the tricks of the trade in his bag, became a bit of a “poster boy” for the shift towards more physicality being allowed. At least if you ask his head coach, Steve Nash.
If you missed my recap of last night's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards, you might not have heard about the shooting clinic put on by both teams. It wasn't just great. It was historic. The Hawks shot 29-29 from the foul line, while the Wizards made all...
The NBA came into this season cracking down on “abnormal, abrupt, or overt movements” to draw fouls — shooters leaping unnaturally sideways (or forward) into defenders, shooters kicking out legs and making other non-basketball moves to draw a whistle. To use Steve Kerr’s analogy, NBA referees were no longer blowing whistles award free throws on calls that would have started a fight if called in a playground game.
James Harden is off to a slow start this season, averaging just 16.6. points per game on 35.9 shooting from the field. Harden went down with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Bucks, as he was previously sidelined with a hamstring injury for the greater part of the last two months of the season.
The Spurs had their second win of the season within their grasp late in the fourth quarter against the visiting Lakers, but couldn’t close it out. Standout performances from several players weren’t enough, as they faded in overtime and allowed the visitors to escape San Antonio with a 125-121 victory.
The Houston Astros are now just one game away from elimination, and they could have to make some hard decisions for Sunday’s Game 5. After Saturday’s loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker said he was thinking about dropping Alex Bregman down in the order, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. Bregman has had a nightmare World Series, going 1-for-14 with five strikeouts. He was 0-for-5 with two strikeouts on Saturday.
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. 1) NBA scoring down this season and it’s not...
JOHNSON CITY — Dick Sander has already had a pretty impressive performance at Brooks Gym. Back in 1967, Sander scored 27 points for the UT-Chattanooga Mocs against East Tennessee State. The way Sander figures, that was nothing compared to what he’s about to attempt in the same gym. Sander is...
From the perspective of achieving points at the foul line, long a staple of Duke offense under Mike Krzyzewski, 2021 was something of an unnoticed disaster. The Blue Devils finished second in the ACC with 76.0 points per game. A third of those points came from 3-point range. But Duke was a bust at the foul line, worst of Krzyzewski’s tenure.
